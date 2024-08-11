Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Puzzle Sculpt

Puzzle Sculpt Will Arrive For Apple Vision Pro This September

Puzzle Sculpt will bring the fun of puzzle solving to VR, as you'll be able to collect what you solves on the Apple Vision Pro

Article Summary Puzzle Sculpt, Schell Games' latest title, is coming to Apple Vision Pro on September 5.

Solve 3D puzzles and decorate your space with collectible Deco Objects.

Enjoy over 50 puzzles with increasing difficulty for hours of cozy fun.

Experience mixed reality by solving puzzles while interacting with your real-world surroundings.

Schell Games confirmed their latest puzzle title for the Apple Vision Pro, as Puzzle Sculpt will be released for the Vr platform this September. The game uses a mix of VR techniques to help you solve puzzles and create shapes out of cubes, which you'll chip away at to find the eventual image. Then you'll be able to decorate your space with them as if they existed in the real world. Enjoy the trailer here as the game will be out on September 5.

Puzzle Sculpt

Solve 3D puzzles in your living room with Puzzle Sculpt. In this relaxing mixed reality puzzle game, use logic clues to remove blocks and reveal a cute collectible hidden inside. Place the collectible called a Deco Object in your real-world space in mixed reality. There are dozens of puzzles and adorable Deco Objects for hours of cozy, puzzle-solving fun. The best way to enjoy a puzzle is to solve it! Here are some reasons to play the game.

Pick From Plenty Of Puzzles: You'll have hours of fun with this 3D puzzle game, with more than 50 puzzles to solve.

You'll have hours of fun with this 3D puzzle game, with more than 50 puzzles to solve. Grab a Blanket and Relax: It's cozy time! Solve the puzzles at your own pace. These Deco Objects aren't going anywhere — unless you make them.

It's cozy time! Solve the puzzles at your own pace. These Deco Objects aren't going anywhere — unless you make them. Show Puzzling Persistence: The puzzles get harder as the game progresses. But you'll get better at solving them the more you play. You've got the smarts to finish each and every one.

The puzzles get harder as the game progresses. But you'll get better at solving them the more you play. You've got the smarts to finish each and every one. Embrace The Cuteness: Unlock adorable Deco Objects at the end of every puzzle. It's even more fun to arrange them in your MR space. Try the floor, the shelf, and the table. Who moved the seahorse?

Unlock adorable Deco Objects at the end of every puzzle. It's even more fun to arrange them in your MR space. Try the floor, the shelf, and the table. Who moved the seahorse? Connect With Your Loved Ones: In MR, you can still enjoy the other people in your room while solving puzzles. You can even watch a movie or pet the dog. Fluffy will be thrilled!

