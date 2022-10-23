R.A. Salvatore Co-Writes New Story For D&D Title Neverwinter

Some cool news for Neverwinter as Dungeons & Dragons writer R.A. Salvatore has co-written new content for the game. Gearbox Publishing revealed details this week of the new content on the way next month, as we'll soon be getting the Northdark Reaches expansion module. The big factor in this new content is that it was written by Salvatore and Geno Salvatore, as the two will be bringing in an original experience that takes cues from the events that take place in between Starlight Enclave and Glacier's Edge, the first two books of R.A. Salvatore's The Way of the Drow trilogy. The content will officially drop into the game on November 8th, but before that, we have notes from the devs of what's on the way below.

"In the upcoming major update for Neverwinter, players discover that far beneath the storied mountains of Faerûn lie the Northdark Reaches, a sprawling frontier that skirts the Underdark's fallen civilization of Ched Nasad. It is in this deadly and forgotten place that Braelin Janquay, a friend of dwarven king, Bruenor Battlehammer, and one of Bregan D'aerthe's most illustrious drow scouts, has gone missing. To help King Bruenor and uncover the secrets behind the looming drow civil war, players will descend into a whole new region of Underdark. The Northdark Reaches module marks just the beginning for the darkness that's yet to come, as the next module – launching next year – will bring the epic conclusion to this new storyline."

"Heroes brave enough to answer King Bruenor's call for aid will discover plenty of new content within Neverwinter, including the first persistent Underdark Adventure Zone. Players will discover new quests, fight challenging bosses – including heroic encounters — and unearth helpful gadgets as they explore epic locations across the Northdark Reaches in the Underdark of Faerûn. Longtime veteran players and new players can also look forward to a major update for the "Temple of the Spider" Dungeon as the new version will feature new bosses, enemies, and rewards, along with Normal and Master difficulty options. Additionally, quality-of-life improvements, such as an updated inventory system, along with Neverwinter community-requested changes to the Wizard class, will be included in the new module."