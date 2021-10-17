R-Type Final 2: Stage Pass Volume 2 Has Been Released

NIS America revealed that they have released a new Stage Pass for R-Type Final 2, as players get a ton of new content to shoot their way through. The team behind it has been working to make the game continue after it was released back in April, so that even if you manage to beat everything on the hardest difficulty and get everything you possibly can along the way, there will be new challenges ahead to keep you busy. This is why they originally released the first Stage Pass with three DLC content packs that had some of the toughest challenges they could make. Now the second pack is available with the first DLC ready to be downloaded. The company will also be releasing two more packs as part of the pass as you'll be getting one in November and one in December. We have more info on the set below which is available on all platforms the game is on.

Purchase R-Type Final 2 Stage Pass Volume 2 and get DLC Set 4, 5, and 6 as they become available to download. All Stage Pass Volume 2 content will be available by late December 2021. If you purchase R-Type Final 2 Stage Pass Volume 2, all future content that is part of this pass will be accessible in-game once it is available. R-Type Final 2 game required; sold separately. Please note that due to differing storefront policies in North America, the final boss within Stage Y1.0 in DLC Set 4 will differ slightly from the original Japanese release, and will be available at a later date. Please refer to the information below to see which platforms are affected. DLC contents consist of the following: DLC Set 4: includes 2 new stages

DLC Set 5: includes 2 new stages

DLC Set 6: includes 3 new stages

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: R-Type Final 2 Stage Pass DLC Set 4 – Official Trailer (https://youtu.be/8RTfSI42EvQ)