Racket Club Announces Brand-New Pickleball Update

Racket Club has a new update available now, adding pickleball tand table tennis to the game, along with a number of other features

Article Summary Racket Club update adds pickleball and table tennis for engaging multiplayer matches.

Social features enhanced with redesigned club area, new courts, and interaction spaces.

New shop offers cosmetic items, allowing players to customize and personalize their experience.

AI-driven bots trained on gameplay data provide a challenging, human-like opponent.

VR developer and publisher Resolution Games announced a new update is available for Racket Club, as they have added a few new items to the title. First off, you're getting pickleball and table tennis as options to play; however, they're only in the Lab area (for now). Meanwhile, the update has upgraded a few areas and has also enhanced some other aspects of the title. We have more details below, as the content is live right now.

Racket Club – Pickleball Update

Pickleball, which has been a fan-favorite in Racket Club's Lab area, is here to stay and has entered the main Club as an official sport. Along with its promotion comes an updated rule set for a more authentic experience, replacing the honor system with real-world foul tracking. As part of the update, pickleball will be available in multiplayer-only mode, making for fast-paced and engaging matches. With insights from Racket Club's growing player base and extensive iteration on previous racket sports, the game has also added table tennis to the Lab area. This latest addition brings refined mechanics and physics designed to rival the best VR table tennis experiences with both singles and doubles modes—all while maintaining Racket Club's signature social, club-like atmosphere.

Redesigned Club for an Enhanced Social Experience: The Racket Club experience has always been about more than just playing—it's about being part of a thriving virtual sports club. The latest update introduces a fully redesigned club area featuring new courts and enhanced social spaces, making it easier than ever to meet, practice, and compete with friends.

Shop Opens, Introduces New Customization Options: With the debut of the Racket Club shop, players can now use coins acquired through daily and weekly in-game missions to buy cosmetic items, bringing another layer of progression and personalization to the game. From new outfits to stylish accessories, the shop further immerses players in the experience of belonging to an exclusive sports club.

Updated Bots: In an industry-first, Resolution Games has harnessed advanced deep machine learning techniques to develop AI-driven bots for Racket Club trained on anonymous gameplay data, making their play shots and tactics virtually indistinguishable from human opponents.

