Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Plarium, Raid: Shadow Legends | Tagged: Festival of Creation

Raid: Shadow Legends Launches Sixth Anniversary Event

Raid: Shadow Legends has a brand-new update now, as they're celebrating the game's sixth anniversary for the next five weeks

Article Summary Celebrate Raid: Shadow Legends' 6th anniversary with the five-week Festival of Creation event.

Unlock Supreme Galek, a Legendary Champion, by participating in anniversary activities.

Join in exciting in-game events and claim a five-day gift chain for all Raid fans.

Experience the magic of Aravia with new Champion Lord Entertainer Fabian in a limited-time event.

Mobile developer and publisher Plarium has launched its latest update to Raid: Shadow Legends, as they celebrate the game's Sixth Anniversary. For the next five weeks, you'll experience a number of celebrations as one giant event they are dubbing the Festival of Creation, which will come with it's own rewards and whatnot. What's more, the team is giving away a Legendary Champion as part of the celebration, as you have a chance to snag Supreme Galek, the original face of the franchise.

Raid: Shadow Legends – Sixth Anniversary

This year's Festival of Creation is held in the fictional region of Aravia, home to the High Elves Faction, and hosted by new Legendary Champion Lord Entertainer Fabian. Players will have an opportunity to summon this ghostly human through a limited-time Classic Fusion event from March 10th through the 26th. To celebrate all fans of Raid, players will also receive a five-day gift chain by logging in on five non-consecutive days now through March 31st. Beyond in-game activities, players can expect exciting community events, along with a special CG animation featuring one of Raid's original and iconic Champions, Galek, who's been enjoying a peaceful retirement until an unexpected call to action shakes things up. As a callback to one of the game's most storied heroes, Legendary Champion Supreme Galek will be given away to new players via an exclusive promo code.

"We are so proud of the passionate and engaging community that Raid has built over the last six years, as well as the equally passionate development team that works tirelessly to ensure every player has new experiences to enjoy," said Schraga Mor, CEO of Plarium. "During a time where gamers have never had more options, we are humbled that so many gamers join the Raid universe every day as their gaming destination of choice. This celebration is for you."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!