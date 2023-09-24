Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adventures Abound, pokemon, raikou

Raikou Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Adventures Abound

Our Raikou Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players will help you build a team to defeat this Legendary Beast during Adventures Abound.

A new Raid rotation has come to Pokémon GO. Right now, we have three classic species in Tier Five Raids: Suicune, Entei, and Raikou. Otherwise known as the Legendary Beasts of Johto, these three feature as the main Raid Bosses for the first time in quite a while. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Raikou in Tier Five Raids and hunt for its Shiny form. Let's get into it.

Top Raikou Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Raikou counters as such:

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Shadow Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Drill Run

Shadow Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power

Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower

Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Mega Swampert: Mud Shot, Earthquake

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Raikou with efficiency.

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Krookodile: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Rhydon: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Roserade: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power

Regigigas: Poison-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact

Golem: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Donphan: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Ursaluna: Tackle, High Horsepower

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Raikou can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Raikou will have a CP of 1972 in normal weather conditions and 2466 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

