Raikou Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Tales of Transformation

Prepare to take on the Legendary Beasts of Johto in Pokémon GO this November. Using these counters and tips, you can defeat Raikou.

Best Raikou counters include Primal Groudon, Mega Garchomp, Shadow Garchomp, and more strong Ground-types.

Raikou can be defeated by two or more trainers with optimal counters and strategies for better rewards.

Shiny Raikou odds are 1 in 20; perfect IVs are 1972 CP (normal) and 2466 CP (boosted) after raids.

The September, October, and November season of Pokémon GO, titled Tales of Transformation, continues this month. This season focuses on Mega Evolution, Gigantamax power-ups, and form changing. For the third and final month of Tales of Transformation, Five-Star Raids will feature Raikou, Entei, Suicune, Heatran, Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Beedrill, Mega Pinsir, Mega Heracross, Mega Tyranitar, Mega Altaria, Mega Ampharos, Mega Manectric, Mega Aerodactyl, Mega Medicham, and Mega Garchomp. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Raikou, who will have a stint as the Five-Star Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Raikou Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Raikou counters as such:

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Shadow Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm

Shadow Regigigas: Ground-type Hidden Power, Crush Grip

Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Shadow Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Scorching Sands

Shadow Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Raikou with efficiency.

Eternatus: Poison Jab, Dynamax Cannon

Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Regigigas: Ground-type Hidden Power, Crush Grip

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Psycho Cut, Moongeist Beam

Black Kyurem: Dragon Tail, Freeze Shock

Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Scorching Sands

Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower

Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Krookodile: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Raikou can be defeated by two trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Raikou will have a CP of 1972 in normal weather conditions and 2466 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

