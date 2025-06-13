Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bitrich.info, Rail Route

Rail Route Releases New Nintendo Switch Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest gameplay trailer for Rail Route, showing it off on the Nintendo Switch before the game comes out on the platform

Design, automate, and expand a custom rail network with intuitive yet deep simulation mechanics.

Experience real-world rail management with dynamic contracts, automation, and tech upgrades.

Join a global Rail Route community to share and explore custom rail maps crafted by players.

Indie game developer and publisher Bitrich.info dropped a new trailer for the game Rail Route, showing off how the game will play on Nintendo Switch. The game has already been out for a minute now on a couple other platforms, but this is the first good look we've seen of it on the portable console. A lot of of it plays like the PC version, but there are a few changes and mechanical upgrades that give the Switch version its own feel and challenges. Enjoy the trailer here as the game is set to be released on June 20, 2025.

Rail Route is a simulation game that turns the dream of constructing and managing your railway network into a captivating reality. As you begin with a few stations, expanding lines, and taking contracts, the game evolves into a complex, automated system. Mastering automation becomes both a challenge and a reward, where strategic decisions intricately shape the efficiency of your expanding network. The game's simplicity masks intricate mechanics, providing an intuitive yet complex experience that mirrors real-world rail management. With the freedom to build and navigate various challenges, join a vibrant community of enthusiasts and creators in crafting, sharing, and exploring maps worldwide. A downloadable demo version of the game is currently available on Steam.

Automation Mastery: Progress from simple stations to a complex, automated rail network by taking contracts and unlocking technologies for more trains and automation tools.

