RailGods of Hysterra Announced For 2025 PC Release

Digital Vortex Entertainment revealed a new train-centric Lovecraftian-inspired game, as RailGods of Hysterra is coming out next year

Article Summary Discover the eerie world of RailGods of Hysterra, coming to PC in 2025 from Troglobytes Games.

Survive a Lovecraftian apocalypse aboard a sentient train, battling cosmic horrors and sinister cultists.

Play solo or with up to 4 friends, scavenging supplies and mastering dark arts along the Endless Railways.

Upgrade your rail fortress to challenge the Great Old Ones and unleash eldritch power with GodKeeper skills.

Indie game developer Troglobytes Games and publisher Digital Vortex Entertainment revealed their new Lovecraftian-influenced game this week called RailGods of Hysterra. The game is a co-op survival journey title for 1-5 players, as you'll team up to survive on a train rolling through a post-apocalyptic Lovecraftian world. (Just so many tentacles and slimy things.) The game has a 2025 release window, but no word on possible demos or Early Access at this point. Enjoy the trailer and info here while we wait to learn more!

RailGods of Hysterra

In RailGods of Hysterra, the world has been devastated by the arrival of the Great Old Ones –cosmic beings of unimaginable power. As a Dreamer, awoken from the Dreamlands and inseparably bound to your RailGod, you must survive in a reality twisted by madness. Shuttle between the last outposts while exploring gloomy, mysterious landscapes haunted by sinister cultists and nightmarish creatures inspired by Lovecraft's narrative universe.

Born from forbidden rituals and unholy magic, your RailGod is no mere machine but a sentient locomotive, pulsing with eldritch life. It craves the flesh of your enemies, demanding their sacrifice as fuel for its relentless journey. This colossal fortress on wheels is not just your stronghold – it's your most terrifying weapon against the unspeakable horrors of Hysterra. Upgrade its Carriages with sinister innovations, and as your bond deepens, you'll unlock the power to battle the titans and witness the downfall of the Great Old Ones.

Play solo or team up with up to four friends in online co-op, working together to scavenge for supplies, craft tools and weapons, and build your ultimate fortress on rails. Expand and share your knowledge of dark arts and forgotten magic rituals, unlocking powerful GodKeeper skills as you plan your journey along the Endless Railways, face new threats together, and combine your strengths to evolve your RailGod into a force capable of challenging the Great Old Ones themselves.

