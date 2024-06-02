Posted in: Games, Iceberg Interactive, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Railroad Corporation 2

Railroad Corporation 2 Announces Steam Next Fest Demo

Railroad Corporation 2 will give you a chance to try out the current build of the game with a free demo for Steam Next Fest.

Experience electrification and advanced railroad building mechanics.

Implement signaling for efficient track management in larger territories.

Manage headquarters, departments, staff, and gain operational insights.

Indie game developer Corbie Games and publisher Iceberg Interactive have confirmed that Railroad Corporation 2 will be getting a Steam Next Fest demo. The game will have an enhanced preview that will feature significant updates and major features, but in a limited capacity as the game is still in the works. We have more info ont eh title as the demo will be available June 10-17.

Railroad Corporation 2

Establish your railroad corporation at the turn of the 20th century by building extensive routes, upgrading your network with historic electric and diesel locomotives, and staying ahead of your competition. Your track to success focuses on economic processes, requiring strategic decisions to increase your income. Each locomotive is based on its historical counterparts and boosts different statistics, so keen selection is crucial for every situation. Expand your corporation, cultivate cities, construct industry facilities, control production, and engage in online multiplayer competition or collaborative co-op play. Your goal in the exclusive Next Fest demo of Railroad Corporation 2 is to set up your network and deliver one of three final products. Here, you'll get a firsthand experience of the core mechanics, and the enhancements that shape the sequel.

Electrification Era and Expanded Railroad Building: Get a firsthand look at the electrification mechanics, including the use of a cutting-edge electro-locomotive. Create intricate networks with crossings, tunnels, and bridges, bringing a new dimension to city connectivity.

Get a firsthand look at the electrification mechanics, including the use of a cutting-edge electro-locomotive. Create intricate networks with crossings, tunnels, and bridges, bringing a new dimension to city connectivity. Signal Mechanics and Larger Territories: Enhance track efficiency with signaling mechanics, using semaphores to ensure smooth locomotive flow. Explore a map twice the size of its predecessor, offering expansive landscapes to conquer and develop.

Enhance track efficiency with signaling mechanics, using semaphores to ensure smooth locomotive flow. Explore a map twice the size of its predecessor, offering expansive landscapes to conquer and develop. Headquarters and Department Management: Choose a city for your primary headquarters, aligning with your business strategy, and decide on optimal locations for train stations. Establish and manage your Research Department to hire scientists for developing new locomotives, and a Geology Department to obtain land rights, explore resources, and establish new settlements.

Choose a city for your primary headquarters, aligning with your business strategy, and decide on optimal locations for train stations. Establish and manage your Research Department to hire scientists for developing new locomotives, and a Geology Department to obtain land rights, explore resources, and establish new settlements. Staff and Operational Insights: Hire staff for both geology and research departments, with staff providing benefits to core mechanics like track building and maintenance. Utilize updated reporting tools to gain better insights into your railroad operations.

