Railway Empire 2 Announces Closed Beta For November

Kalypso Media revealed this past week that they will be launching a closed beta for their upcoming game Railway Empire 2. The team will basically be testing out elements of the game in a restricted format so that you can see what it looks like ahead of time while they make sure it can run properly. In order to take part in the beta, you'll need to sign up to be a part of it in advance . If you happen to get in and are able to participate, the team would like to hear all of your thoughts in their Discord . We have more info on the beta below as applications close November 6th.

The closed beta will run from the 18th to the 29th of November, with applications now live for aspiring railway tycoons. A selected number of lucky players will board the train, where they will have an exclusive first look at what it takes to build the grandest railway corporation on the continent. Including the full tutorial and first campaign mission with up to 6 hours of gameplay, selected players can get their hands on the sequel's newest features, including improved track construction and the detailed game world. Feeling business savvy?

In Railway Empire 2, your journey to railroad domination commences when you take over a small train company in the 19th century. With bigger and more detailed landscapes than ever before, choose from sprawling maps across Europe or North America, where you will establish the roots of a railway company like no other on the continent. With improved track construction, real-time terraforming, and vast regional maps, there are countless ways to improve your ever-expanding rail network and outdo your competitors. Whether it's intricate management or calm construction, Railway Empire 2 has gameplay options that will appeal to all with its free play and construction modes, 5 campaigns, and 14 scenarios. You can even board your train, sit back, and enjoy the view.