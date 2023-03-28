Rainbow Is Magic Event Returns To Rainbow Six Siege Experience Rainbow Is Magic again in Rainbow Six Siege, as the Ubisoft team brings the pink back with new gear and modes for 2023.

Ubisoft has brought back one of their more popular events to Rainbow Six Siege as players can experience the 2023 version of Rainbow Is Magic. Starting tomorrow, March 29th, and running all the way until April 19th, the pink and glitter return to the game with an even more whimsical setting and costumes for you to snag. The event will bring in a brand-new game mode, a new archetype mechanism, and new exclusive cosmetic bundles, all for you to experience over the next few weeks as your screens will be decked out in rainbows and magic. We got the details and the latest trailer below.

"The 'Bop the Teddy' game mode now requires players to protect the friendly Mr. Bear and kill the enemy Teddy – with another twist: Rainbow Six Siege Operators will be split into archetypes, each with different loadouts and HP. The returning map, Presidential Plane, now comes with Force-Fields in the top floor, Infinite Respawn, and with a previously blocked area cleared. With almost zero idle time, players must stay on their feet during this event's fast-paced gameplay. The three categories offer players different fighting style options to cause colorful mayhem. The Speedy archetype will have the Remah Dash ability and the Stun Teddy Bear grenade, while the Stronk archetype provides a Shield and the Smoke Teddy Bear grenade; and finally, the Flexy archetype grants an Adrenal Surge and an Explosive Teddy Bear grenade."

"The Rainbow is Magic event comes with an exclusive drone skin in the Signature Pack, alongside new bundles for Buck and Kaid, and new bundles for returning Sledge and Thatcher. In addition, the bundles for Blackbeard, Smoke, Montagne, and Tachanka – including his fan-favorite unicorn – return. Players will have access to personalized headgears, weapon skins and uniforms. Each Operator's exclusive, time-limited customization items are available for purchase as Bundles in the Shop section for 1680 R6 credits or via the event packs for 300 R6 Credits or 12,500 Renown. Collection Packs can also be earned for free upon connection and by completing weekly Rainbow Six Siege challenges."