Rainbow Six Extraction Releases New Lore Trailer

Ubisoft has released a brand new trailer this morning for Rainbow Six Extraction as we get a bit more lore behind the upcoming title. This particular trailer gives new insight as to what exactly is going on with this evolving threat that had infected our planet, leaving only the very best agents in Rainbow Six to take care of it. Mira gives you a breakdown as to what exactly is going on with the parasite and all of the things that grow from it, as it changes and evolves to create creatures that protect it as it spreads. The video shows off what you'll need to know in order to combat the growth and put an end to it, as well as how to deal with situations in case one of you becomes compromised. You can check out the video down below and get informed as we wait for the game to be released on January 20th, 2022.

Dr. Elena "Mira" Alvarez, director of REACT R&D, leads the team gathering critical information on the evolving Archaean threat. Every enemy has its own capabilities and mutations. Learn, adapt, and work together to survive. For decades, Team Rainbow has been the shield against the worst global threats imaginable. Now, we face the greatest terror yet: a lethal, mutating alien parasite. Includes Buddy Pass: Invite 2 friends to play with you for free for 14 days.

Play alone or with friends from any platform in this 1- to 3-player co-op PvE FPS.

69 guns, 25 gadgets, 18 operators with progression levels, 12 large dynamic maps, 13 mutating enemies, and free post-launch content.

Test your skills with 4 adjustable difficulty levels and a thrilling Endgame ranked mode.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Players: Get four exclusive Epic gearsets across both games and instantly unlock all 18 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction operators in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rainbow Six Extraction: Lore Gameplay Trailer | Ubisoft [NA] (https://youtu.be/lVYBhW7lBeI)