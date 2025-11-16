Posted in: Games, Rainbow Six Siege, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: Rainbow Six Siege X

Rainbow Six Siege X Reveals Details about Year 10: Season 4

Rainbow Six Siege X dropped new details about Year 10: Season 4, as Tenfold Pursuit almost feels like the end of an era for the title

Article Summary Year 10: Season 4 Tenfold Pursuit brings major gameplay changes and anniversary content to Rainbow Six Siege

Thatcher gets an EMP gadget remaster and new DMR; other Operators receive weapon and gadget updates

Fortress map fully reworked; Skyscraper and Theme Park get modernizations for improved playability

Wildcards event, Testing Grounds mode, and Ranked matchmaking updates celebrate Siege’s 10th anniversary

Ubisoft revealed the full details about their next seasonal update for Rainbow Six Siege X, as they dropped new details about Year 10: Season 4 – Tenfold Pursuit. In what feels like the end of an era for the team (in the game, not the game itself), the in-game storyline comes to a head of what may be the end of the Rainbow unit, while the game itself has some awesome content on the way. Including Thatcher getting a new device-zapping gadget remaster, the new PMR90A2 designated marksman rifle, reworked and modernized maps for Fortress, Skyscraper, and Theme Park. Plus content tied to the game's 10th Anniversary. We have the full details below from the team as the season will kick off on December 2, 2025.

Rainbow Six Siege X – Year 10: Season 4 – Tenfold Pursuit

Thatcher Operator Remaster

The remaster for Thatcher replaces his EMP grenade with a new gadget: The E.G.S. Disruptor. The E.G.S. Disruptor is a large two-handed electromagnetic pulse launcher with a prominent scanner viewscreen. The scanner element can detect electronic devices through walls, marking them as blue circles if they are unknown gadgets, or with a specific icon if Thatcher or his allies have already scouted them. The circular scanner viewscreen has a smaller concentric circle, and any devices in that targeting area will be affected by the E.G.S. Disruptor's EMP charge.

The launcher element of the gadget can fire a charge through any surface and will disable any electronic devices it hits. Disabled devices are also identified, allowing Thatcher to not only see which devices he affected, but also how long the effect will last. Whether you're taking out Bandit or Kaid's electrified effects to enable your teammates to breach a wall, or clearing Aruni's Surya Gates or Denari's laser emitters to clear a safe passage, Thatcher's new E.G.S. Disrupter enables him to be a more versatile, precise, and reactive support for the Attackers.

PMR90A2 Designated Marksman Rifle (DMR)

Thatcher's remaster also includes an addition to his arsenal: the PMR90A2 DMR. This brings his total primary weapon options up to four, expanding the ways he can make an impact on the round. Like other DMRs, the PMR90A2 excels at mid-to-long-range engagement and hits hard, downing a Defender in 2-3 shots. It also has high penetration, allowing Thatcher to punch holes for line of sight and reshape the battlefield. Thatcher isn't the only Operator getting the new DMR; Hibana, Capitão, and Nøkk will also have the PMR90A2 DMR added to their loadouts. The new weapon will be accessible for Premium Battle Pass owners for the first two weeks of the Operation Tenfold Pursuit, after which it will become available to all players.

Map Rework and Modernizations

The Fortress map is receiving the full rework and modernization treatment for the new season. The map is now more balanced and clearly navigable for players, and adds all the modernization improvements including improved lighting and textures, plus the addition of destructible elements. The Fortress map will be added to the Ranked map pool and play host to competitive matches at season launch. The Theme Park map and Skyscraper map will also be modernized in Operation Tenfold Pursuit.

Major Operator Balancing Updates

Attacking hard breachers are all being rebalanced as part of Operation Tenfold Pursuit.

Hibana: Her X-Kairos launcher will now deploy explosive pellets faster with no reload needed between shots, and the detonation timer will be shorter. She'll also have the option to equip claymores as her secondary gadget. The Type-89 assault rifle's recoil will be reduced, and she will receive the PMR90A2 DMR as noted above.

Thermite: Gains one additional Exothermic Charge, as well as a secondary shotgun option.

Maverick: His Breaching Torch will no longer pause between cycles, enabling him to breach faster. He will gain the option to bring frag grenades, as well as a new addition to his loadout: The Reaper MK2 machine pistol.

Ace: His attributes will be adjusted to 1-speed and 3-armor, and he'll be able to equip stun grenades.

On the Defenders' side, Castle is receiving a small but impactful update, while a significant change is coming to the way electronic signals are disrupted.

Castle: His Barricades can now be electrified by Bandit's batteries or Kaid's Electroclaws, making them more resistant to Attacker breaches.

Mute: Mute's jammers now function a bit differently. Rather than simply disabling any electronic gadgets in their area of effect (AOE), they will now block any electronic devices that sends or receives signals. For example, an Exothermic Charge in range of the jammer cannot receive the signal from Thermite's trigger, and will be blocked. Similarly, if Thermite is in the jamming radius of Mute's device, his breach trigger will be blocked (previously this was not the case). Finally, the radius of Mute's jammers AOE will increase.

Aruni: Her Surya Gates will no longer reactivate automatically after being hit with an EMP. Aruni or her allies will need to shoot the gate projector to reactivate it, just as if an Attacker had thrown something into the gate.

10th Anniversary Celebration

The month of December marks the tenth anniversary of Rainbow Six Siege. To celebrate 10 years, the Wildcards event will bring a special limited-time game mode set on the House map full of easter eggs and callbacks to Siege history. Be sure to log in throughout the month for free rewards to join the celebration.

New Testing Grounds Mode

Testing Grounds is a new playlist that will allow players to test experimental features and offer feedback to the development team. It will run for limited periods during the season. The Operation Tenfold Pursuit Testing Grounds is scheduled for January and will test a new way of handling Operator armor and speed, allowing players to choose their armor level (lighter armor = faster speed, heavier armor = slower speed). Testing Grounds will be available to both PC and console players.

Updates to Ranked Matchmaking, Player Protection, and more

Operation Tenfold Pursuit is also delivering updates to a variety of other modes and elements in Rainbow Six Siege.

Training Playlists: Target Drill can now be populated with Keres Legion bots, which will move, attack, and potentially kill you, encouraging you to hone your skills even sharper. Furthermore, AI Allies will now be available in the Enlisted and Field Training modes, allowing players to practice in a full 5v5 setting. Furthermore, a mini-map feature and guidance tools have been added.

Player Protection: The frequency of R6 ShieldGuard updates will be doubled to two updates per week. Along with improvements to data-driven bans, the devs are developing a new system to detect recoil cheats.

Ranked Matchmaking: In addition to using a hidden MMR stat to determine match-ups, a second parameter—the player's visible season rank—will now be added to further aid in matching players against competitors of comparable skill.

Esports Tab addition: There is now a Prediction feature on the Esports tab, allowing players to share who they predict to win a given match. Correct predictions can earn players rewards, including Alpha Packs and skins.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!