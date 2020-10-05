Raji Receives A New Story Trailer & Playable Prologue

Nodding Heads Games and publisher Super.com have released a new trailer and a playable prologue for Raji: An Ancient Epic. The game has already been getting praise for the look and gameplay from people who have had a chance to try it out, and now you can too as you'll be able to play the opening moments of the game and get a taste of what they've been experiencing. You can try the prologue out on Steam, and enjoy the new trailer below as the game will come out on PC, Ps4, and Xbox One on October 15th, 2020.

In Raji: an Ancient Epic, developer Nodding Heads Games utilizes a traditional Pahari art style to bring the world of ancient Indian folklore to life. This beautifully crafted action-adventure thrusts players into a deadly war between gods and demons, with two siblings caught in the middle. The human race is in peril but just when hope seems lost, the gods choose Raji — a young girl — to be their champion. The gods may be on your side, but players must rely on their wits to traverse and survive this stunning, yet deadly, world! Rich Storytelling: Experience a story of siblings. Brother and sister, Raji and Golu, separated by the attacking demonic hordes, now find themselves in the middle of a great war. Raji has taken it upon herself to find her brother and put an end to this reckless conflict.

