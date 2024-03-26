Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Act Normal Games, Rauniot

Rauniot Confirmed For Release On Steam This April

Act Normal Games will bring their post-apocalyptic point-and-click horror adventure game Rauniot to PC via Steam this April.

Set in 1975 post-apocalyptic Northern Finland, you face isolation and society's downfall.

Play as Aino, a survivor in a world of conflict, pollution, and scarce resources.

Challenge your survival skills through puzzles and a compelling story with Rauniot.

Indie game developer and publisher Act Normal Games have confirmed the official release date for Rauniot, as the game arrives on PC via Steam next month. In case you haven't seen this one yet, the game is an isometric post-apocalyptic point-and-click horror adventure title filled with puzzles and a challenging story. The events take place in Northern Finland, you play a character taking on odd jobs in an alternative version of the year 1975, as you not only try to fend off the mental issues of isolation but also the problems this society now has. You can check out the latest trailer above and more info on the game below, as it will be released on April 17, 2024.

Rauniot

The year is 1975, and a devastating natural disaster has pushed civilization over the edge. Riots, massive conflicts, and wars have decimated the planet. Some continents have been drowned by seas; heavy pollution has spread as a result of collapsed nuclear power plants and subsequent explosions. Hardly anyone has survived. The survivors are scratching a living. Children are born mutated or dead, often taking their mothers with them; fathers walk alone in bitterness and sorrow – some even driven to cannibalism as food resources slowly run out. In this sad new world, nature and humanity are struggling to survive and find balance.

Still, some individuals have managed to trust one another just enough to establish groups that provide protection, food, clean water, medicine, electricity, and crucial knowledge. You play as Aino – one of the lucky few to be part of a group. But this unforgiving new world won't be easy to navigate. The only thing preventing you from total isolation during these dangerous journeys are guile and determination. Have you got what it takes to master everything Rauniot throws at you?

