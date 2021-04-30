Ravenscourt Gives Siege Survival: Gloria Victis A Release Date

Ravenscourt and developer Black Eye Games revealed they have set a release date for Siege Survival: Gloria Victis. The strategy RPG title will have you in the middle of a medieval city under siege with a small group of civilians keeping things together as you'll deal with resource management, crafting supplies, maintaining a camp, and scavenging an occupied city to supply the remaining troops. The game is now set to be released on May 18th, 2021 on PC through Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store. You can read more about it below as we wait to see more from it in some proper trailers of the finish product.