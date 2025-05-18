Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: Passtech Games, Ravenswatch

Ravenswatch Announces Free Romeo & Juliet DLC

Ravenswatch has a new DLC on the way in about two weeks, as Romeo & Juliet will be added to the game with some fun new content

Article Summary Ravenswatch adds a free Romeo & Juliet DLC on May 27, featuring new heroes for all players.

Play as Romeo, an agile melee fencer, or Juliet, a ranged pistol expert with powerful abilities.

Unlock unique co-op combos when playing Romeo and Juliet together for dynamic team gameplay.

Experience fresh content in the top-down roguelike action, with classic dark fairy tale characters.

Nacon and Passtech Games have revealed the launch date for the next DLC for Ravenswatch, as Romeo & Juliet will arrive later this month. The content will give players two new heroes to work with, each one providing their own special benefits depending on how you wish to play the game, along with some bonus content thrown into the mix. Enjoy the video above showing it off as it will be released on May 27, totally free for all players who own the game.

Romeo & Juliet DLC

In Ravenswatch, Romeo is an unparalleled fencer, extremely agile, who can attack relentlessly. His defensive skills allow him to parry all attacks with his rapier before retaliating with a flurry of estoc blows. Juliet prefers to fight from a distance: armed with a pistol, she can concentrate her shots into a powerful single bullet or spin around to reach all nearby enemies. When played in co-op, Romeo and Juliet have unique combos. For example, Romeo can throw a rose to deal damage over time, which explodes when Juliet shoots it. If they're not too far apart, they can also answer each other's calls and swap places on the battlefield.

Ravenswatch

Ravenswatch is a top-down roguelike action game in which you play as heroes of tales and legends that must slay hordes of nightmarish creatures in nerve-racking fights. It can be played solo or with up to four players in co-op. Play as 9 heroes, each with a unique twist and individual gameplay, including Little Red Riding Hood, who suffers from lycanthropy; Sun Wukong, the fallen monkey king; the Snow Queen with her evil powers; and many other familiar characters who have a darker side and are more violent than you might remember. The Nightmare has invaded the world of dreams and is corrupting everything in its wake. Faced with this evil, the Ravenswatch is gathering heroes from tales and legends from all over the world to lead a crucial battle and restore the fragile balance. But the heroes themselves have been corrupted. How deep do the roots of this evil go?

