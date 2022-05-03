Razer Announces Its New Blade 15 Gaming Laptop

Razer dropped a brand new announcement today for their next gaming laptop, as we got a better look at the new version of the Blade 15. The team basically gave this model an overall upgrade in parts, additional gear, memory, and more as this is a step up from the previous version in almost every capacity. Which included upgrading the monitor to an OLED to give you the best possible screen whether you're working, browsing, or playing. The Blade 15 will go on sale sometime in Q4 starting at $3,500.

A brand-new model of the Razer Blade 15 featuring an OLED QHD 240Hz display will soon be available for purchase. This never-before-seen panel brings brighter, more vivid colors to life at esports-level speeds like no other laptop today. Paired with a 12th gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor and an NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti laptop graphics card, the new Blade 15 stakes ground as an easy choice for both gamers and creators alike.

Both games and video content move swiftly thanks to the panel's ultrafast 1ms response time, freeing users from the decision of color-accuracy or speed. The unique new OLED display will reach a typical 400 nits brightness and include up to 100% DCI-P3 colors for a crisp, clean picture perfect for a variety of functions, including photo and video editing, watching movies or playing AAA gaming titles.

The new model of the Blade 15 is packed with premium storage solutions such as 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD, with an additional M.2 slot for additional space. Like the rest of the Blade family, it also features the tried-and-true CNC-milled aluminum chassis, laser cut speaker grills, and versatile connectivity with Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, USB-A, full-sized SD card reader and an HDMI port. This new OLED Blade 15 will be competitively priced compared to other similar configurations of the Blade 1