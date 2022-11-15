Razer Is Launching A New RazerStore In Los Angeles

Razer announced today that they are launching a brand new RazerStore in Los Angeles, finally adding a location to the city. The company has slowly been expanding its store locations over the past few years, giving players in major cities a location they can actually visit to check out the latest in hardware and accessories, as well as all of the bonus materials that Razer has to offer throughout the shop. You know, just in case you need a backpack and some lounging shorts to go with the incredibly powerful laptop you just purchased. One of the biggest cities in North America they did not have a location for was Los Angeles, which was a bit of an oddity considering how many esports teams have made the city their home for operations. That is all going to change next month.

The next retail location for the shop will be happening in Westfield Century City, located at 10250 Santa Monica Blvd. in Los Angeles. Much like other shops, this will be an expansive location that will come with almost everything the company sells on its website, with the exception of online exclusives. The team will be holding a grand opening of the shop on December 3rd, 2022, running from 10am to 8pm, giving you the chance to check out the new location and score some deals. The first 100 in line will stand a chance to walk away with a brand-new Razer Blade through a raffle lucky draw. You must be physically present to enter, and if you don't win, you'll probably have that chance to score some exclusive merch tied to the store that you'll only be able to get on opening day. We'll see if they have anything else being planned leading up to the opening, but we suspect the Los Angeles location will have more on the way.