Razer Launches BlackShark V3 Pro Line For Esports Players

Razer has launmched a new line of gaming headsets specifically designed for esports players, as the BlackShark V3 Pro line is out now

Razer has a brand new set of gaming headsets available right now, as the BlackShark V3 Pro has launched, catering specifically to esports players. This is the next step in the evolution of the line, as the team have refined the designs and durability to offer up ultra-low latency wireless audio, clear voice communication, and sound tuning that you can tailor to your specifications. You can read more below as they are offering three different designs, which can be used for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Razer BlackShark V3 Pro

The BlackShark V3 Pro is the first wireless gaming headset headset to feature Razer's Gen-2 HyperSpeed Wireless technology, delivering industry-leading, ultra-responsive audio with latency as low as 10 milliseconds. This represents a 33% reduction compared to the 15 ms latency found in top competing headsets, giving players a decisive edge in fast-paced competitive scenarios where every millisecond counts.

Communication is critical in esports. The detachable 12 mm microphone offers studio-grade voice capture with a professional-level sampling rate of 48 kHz and a unidirectional pickup pattern — ensuring players are heard clearly, even in the heat of battle. For the first time in the BlackShark series, the BlackShark V3 Pro features advanced hybrid ANC powered by a 4-microphone system that intelligently filters out ambient noise. Combined with memory foam ear cushions and a closed-back design, the esports wireless headset helps players maintain focus in any environment.

Gen-2 TriForce 50 mm drivers with ultra-thin bio-cellulose diaphragms deliver cleaner, more natural sound and sharper frequency separation for precise in-game audio cues. A redesigned driver plug reduces harmonic distortion by 50%, ensuring crisp clarity, while a 75% increase in magnet field strength enhances spatial accuracy for pinpoint detection of enemy movement. THX Spatial Audio expands the vertical soundstage by adding four virtual overhead speakers to content that supports 7.1.4 channels on PC. This creates a more precise and layered sound environment, enabling gamers to locate audio cues not only around them but also above. The result is precise positional audio and greater directionality in supported games and media. The BlackShark V3 Pro is the first product to feature this new THX Spatial Audio configuration.

