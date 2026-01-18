Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Razer, Video Games | Tagged: Blackpink, gaming

Razer Launches The New BLACKPINK Gaming Lineup

After being announced back in December, Razer has launched the new BLACKPINK lineup in their latest K-pop/gaming collaboration

Article Summary Razer teams up with BLACKPINK for a vibrant, feature-packed gaming gear collection.

The lineup includes a keyboard, mouse, mouse mat, and gaming chair in signature BLACKPINK colors.

The collection debuts at the BLACKPINK World Tour Pop-Up Store before global launch in Q2 2026.

Each accessory blends BLACKPINK aesthetics with top-tier Razer gaming performance and comfort.

Following last month's announcement, Razer has released their new gaming collaboration with K-pop group BLACKPINK, as multiple items are now available through their shop. As you can see from the image here, the two have come together for four specific items, as you have a gaming chair, a mouse, a keyboard, and a mouse pad to choose from in their signature colors. We have the finer details about them all for you here as they're available now online and through their physical shops.

Razer | BLACKPINK

Inspired by BLACKPINK's electrifying World Tour <DEADLINE>, this collection blends the band's signature aesthetics with gaming-grade performance. From sleek peripherals to statement-making accessories, every piece is designed for fans who play to shine whether on stage, on stream, or in everyday life. The collection will make its global debut on January 21, 2026, as a showcase at the BLACKPINK World Tour <DEADLINE> Pop-Up Store in Hong Kong, ahead of worldwide availability in Q2 2026. Fans and public can experience the full lineup up close, explore immersive displays inspired by the World Tour <DEADLINE>, and capture the moment with dedicated photo zones. Whether levelling up in-game or vibing to BLACKPINK's iconic beats, the BLACKPINK X Razer Collection offers the perfect way for BLINKs, gamers, and collector of all things bold to play in pink.

