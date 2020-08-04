Razer Launches Xbox Version Of Kishi Gaming Controller

This morning, Razer revealed that they have released a brand new Xbox version of the Kishi gaming controller for purchase now. According to the info released by the company, this version of the accessory enables seamless gameplay of over 100 Xbox games on Android phones, which can be played directly from the cloud. This version of the Razer Kishi is specifically designed for Xbox as it includes a 14-day free trial subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and is also compatible Android games. Here's a little more info from the company on the unit.

While the Android version is cool, we'd like to see when an iPhone version of this will be released for the public. As for this version, cloud gaming will become available with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate beginning September 15 and requires a compatible controller to play. So this is Razer's way of getting one out to the public if you wish to play and don't own one already. You can buy the controller online via their shop or at specified retailers right now for $100, which includes the Game Pass.