Razer Reveals Multiple New Items During RazerCon 2021

Razer held their official convention RazerCon 2021 today as they revealed multiple products coming in the near future. The biggest reveals for the day were a new version of the Kraken V3 Pro headset, a new Quartz version of their Book laptop, a brand new version of their gaming chairs called the Enki, several PC accessories, and more concrete info on the Zypher facemask. We have the rundown for you here along with the video to today's presentation for you down at the bottom.

The Razer Kraken V3 Pro is the first wireless gaming headset in Razer's iconic Kraken line-up. Equipped with Razer HyperSense and an on-headset adjuster, gamers can customize the haptics intensity for lifelike sensations to produce powerful feedback. The headset is built with the TriForce Titanium 50mm Drivers to create powerful and immersive sound, while THX Spatial Audio gives users a surround sound option with deeper audio customization features. It sports a refreshed industrial design of the Kraken line that is both slimmer and lighter, with an all-new glossy Razer Chroma RGB ring, detachable HyperClear Supercardioid mic, and USB-C charging capabilities. The Razer Kraken V3 lineup also includes the Kraken V3 HyperSense, which offers the same haptics experience but in wired mode, and the Kraken V3 that features identical specs without haptics.

Also unveiled was the Razer Book in a new fan favorite colorway, Quartz. Crafted for go-getters and spirited entrepreneurs with fearless individuality, the ultraportable Book Quartz is armed with Intel EVO and Windows 11 preloaded and takes productivity to the next level with a stunning bezel-less display and all-day battery life. Built for mobility, the Book Quartz is a compact companion – weighing in at under 3 lbs. and only 0.6" thin, it moves effortlessly from job to job.

Leading the lineup is the Razer Enki, which has been designed with optimal weight distribution in mind. Featuring a new chair design with 110-degree extended shoulder arches, an ultrawide 21" seat base, a 152-degree recline, and a built-in lumbar arch, the Razer Enki subtly influences the seating posture by relieving pressure and stress on the back and legs. The shoulder arches keep users angled in the ideal seating posture, while the wide seat base helps to spread weight evenly. The exterior of the chair is encased in dual-textured, eco-friendly synthetic leather for refined comfort, and can withstand wear and tear for years of usage. This leather is manufactured using reduced energy consumption and carbon-emission processes, with no environmentally harmful solvents present in its production. The Razer Enki also comes with a high-quality, plush head cushion, which provides added support to the head and neck. The Razer Enki will be available in Razer Green, Black and Quartz Pink, allowing gamers to take their personalized setups one step further.

The Razer Kunai are high-performance PC case fans available with the industry's latest hydraulic bearing technology. These cutting-edge fans are designed for maximum airflow performance and are optimized to efficiently cool the PC while offering quieter acoustics. Available in 120-millimeter and 140-millimeter sizes, the fans feature LEDs with a large array of aRGB lighting capabilities to fit the form and style of any gaming PC. The Razer Hanbo are All-In-One (AIO) liquid coolers available in an addressable RGB pump cap. Born from a technology partnership between Razer and Asetek, the cutting-edge computing cooling solutions provide maximum thermal cooling performance of CPUs and are available in 240-millimeter and 360-millimeter radiator sizes. With an optimized pump intake design for silent operation and improved reliability, the liquid cooler delivers reliable gaming performance while including customizable and addressable RGB lighting. Moving forward, Razer and Asetek will continue to collaborate on all-new AIO cooling technology. The Razer Katana are Platinum rated ATX power supplies that deliver the power needed with the performance, reliability, and CPU/GPU support gamers desire. These fully modular power supplies feature premium electrical components for ultra-efficient power delivery, capable of providing clean and consistent power for gaming PCs. Available in a variety of wattages from 750 to 1,200 watts in a Platinum rating, and an exclusive 1,600-watt Titanium rated power supply, the full line includes a zero RPM aRGB fan and full Razer Chroma compatibility. In addition to these new industry leading solutions, Razer will also launch a new Pulse Width Modulator (PWM) Fan Controller designed to support up to eight Kunai fans. The Razer PWM Fan Controller integrates with Razer Synapse software for customizable fan curve control to help improve the airflow and thermal performance of any gaming PC.

FDA-registered and lab-tested for 99% BFE, the Razer Zephyr's N95 grade filters with two-way protection last three times longer than single-use disposable masks and ensure that both breaths of air inhaled and exhaled are safeguarded. Engineered with active circulation, the Zephyr comes equipped with two air exchange chambers that allow air to flow freely in and out of the wearable air purifier. The Razer Zephyr is enhanced by a pair of 2-speed fans (4200/6200 RPM) that enable increased air circulation for even better cooling, providing freshly filtered air and increased comfort. To top it off, the Zephyr provides seamless social interaction thanks to a transparent design with a layer of anti-fog coating and interior lights for clear facial expressions. Powered by Razer Chroma RGB, users can make a statement with the Razer Zephyr's interior lights and fans that can be easily controlled via the Zephyr app available for both iOS and Android. Designed with comfort and health in mind, a soft silicone face seal with a dual strap design ensures a tight seal over the mouth and nose, while its adjustable head and neck straps provide a secure, yet comfortable fit for all head sizes.

