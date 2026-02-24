Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Razer, Video Games | Tagged: Kiyo V2, Razer

Razer Reveals New Kiyo V2 Camera With Colorway Options

Razer has revealed a new edition of their webcam series, as they showed off the Razer Kiyo V2 and Razer Kiyo V2 X in new colorways

Article Summary Razer unveils Kiyo V2 and Kiyo V2 X webcams with new Quartz and White colorways for streamers and creators.

AI Face Retouching via Camo Studio offers real-time image enhancement with adjustable, natural-looking results.

Kiyo V2 features 4K video with Sony STARVIS sensor, intelligent auto-framing, HDR, and ultrawide 93° FOV.

Kiyo V2 X delivers 1440p at 60 FPS, fast autofocus, wide-angle lens, and built-in microphone for high-quality streaming.

Razer has revealed two new models as part of the webcam series, as they unveiled the Kiyo V2 and the Kiyo V2 X. Boasting being the next generation of their creator cams, both editions feature AI Face Retouching via Camo Studio with the goal of giving you a picture-perfect result that corrects the imperfections that come from broadcasting live. We have yet to see what the results look like, so it will be interesting to see how much it actually helps or completely alters the images for that "over AI corrective" stuff you see frequently on YouTube videos. Aside from Black, the other two options come in Quartz and White, as it is currently selling for $150. We have more details from the company below.

Razer Kiyo V2

The Kiyo V2 introduces AI Face Retouching via Camo Studio for instant, studio-ready polish. Designed to look natural on camera, the adjustable feature subtly smooths imperfections while adapting to lighting and environmental changes in real time. Users can enable this new AI tool by updating to the latest version of Camo Studio. With 4K capture, elevated aesthetics and smarter imaging tools, the refreshed Kiyo V2 lineup offers creators, streamers, and professionals a sharper, more flexible on-camera experience as it continues to deliver effortless pro-grade video with simplicity and pro-level control.

Also launching in Quartz and White, the Kiyo V2 X brings streamlined, high-quality video performance to creators, streamers, and professionals seeking an accessible upgrade. It delivers 1440P resolution at up to 60 FPS, striking a sweet spot between sharper detail and smoother motion than standard webcams. The higher frame rate keeps movement looking clean and natural – ideal for streams, product demos and everyday video calls – while fast autofocus and a wide-angle lens help keep visuals crisp and subjects in focus even during motion. With plug-and-play simplicity and versatile imaging tools, the Kiyo V2 X delivers impressive on-camera clarity without added complexity. A built-in microphone provides clear, dependable audio, making it an ideal choice for streamers, professionals, and creators who want a clean, modern aesthetic with minimal setup.

4K 30FPS Video with a Sony STARVIS sensor for crisp detail and lifelike color accuracy even in low light conditions.

Intelligent Auto-Framing and One-Click Enhancement to keep subjects centered and visuals optimized automatically.

Advanced controls via Razer Synapse, offering DSLR-style tuning in an easy, unified dashboard.

High Dynamic Range (HDR) and Ultrawide 93° Field of View (FOV) for vibrant, immersive visuals, with flexible framing options that avoid distortion.

A complete visual toolkit including spotlight mode, background blur, background replacement, and built-in branding overlays, delivering polished visuals, powered by Camo Studio. A built-in microphone ensures clear, ready-to-stream audio for any workflow.

