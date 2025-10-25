Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Razer, Video Games | Tagged: Razer Raiju V3 Pro

Razer Reveals Raiju V3 Pro Controller For PlayStation 5

Razer has a brand-new controller available for the PlayStation 5, as they introduced the newly designed Raiju V3 Pro controller

Article Summary Razer Raiju V3 Pro unveiled for PS5, featuring advanced customization and pro-level controls.

Comes with removable back buttons, claw grip bumpers, and swappable thumbstick caps.

Offers ultra-fast wireless performance and fine-tuning via Synapse 4 and the Razer Mobile App.

Not available in the US due to tariffs, but includes a premium carry case and wired connectivity.

Razer has released a brand-new game controller for PlayStation 5 owners, as we have the new Raiju V3 Pro in both black and white. This has been customized for PS5 owners to give them comfort in gaming with options for programming and more. About the only thing it can't do is start a PS5 up, which is a thing that Sony won't let anyone else do with their controllers, but beyond that, it looks and plays pretty amazing. You can read more about it below; however, you won't be able to buy the thing just yet. Due to the tariffs imposed by President Trump, the controller is not available in the United States, and probably won't be until they come down.

Razer Raiju V3 Pro

Removable Back Buttons & Claw Grip Bumpers: Designed for traditional and claw grip styles, the Raiju V3 Pro features 4 removable mouse click back buttons and 2 claw grip bumpers, remappable and perfectly positioned for enhanced control and flexibility. Powered by ultra-responsive switches found in Razer's top-tier gaming mice, these buttons deliver ultra-fast actuation and tactile feedback for instantaneous response in the heat of battle.

Designed for traditional and claw grip styles, the Raiju V3 Pro features 4 removable mouse click back buttons and 2 claw grip bumpers, remappable and perfectly positioned for enhanced control and flexibility. Powered by ultra-responsive switches found in Razer's top-tier gaming mice, these buttons deliver ultra-fast actuation and tactile feedback for instantaneous response in the heat of battle. Symmetrical TMR Thumbsticks with Swappable Caps: Built for pixel-perfect precision, the Raiju V3 Pro's symmetrical TMR thumbsticks deliver consistent tension and enhanced anti-drift performance. Ideal for FPS, fighting, and action titles, TMR technology translates subtle movements into ultra-accurate in-game actions while maintaining low power draw for extended battery life.

Built for pixel-perfect precision, the Raiju V3 Pro's symmetrical TMR thumbsticks deliver consistent tension and enhanced anti-drift performance. Ideal for FPS, fighting, and action titles, TMR technology translates subtle movements into ultra-accurate in-game actions while maintaining low power draw for extended battery life. Razer Pro HyperTriggers: Switch between rapid-fire mouse clicks and full analog control with Razer's Pro HyperTriggers. Through Synapse 4, players can fine-tune their exact trigger actuation points, customizing sensitivity to match their gameplay style — whether it's hair-trigger responsiveness for FPS or full-range control for racing and adventure titles. This level of precision ensures every input is intentional, fast, and tailored for victory.

Switch between rapid-fire mouse clicks and full analog control with Razer's Pro HyperTriggers. Through Synapse 4, players can fine-tune their exact trigger actuation points, customizing sensitivity to match their gameplay style — whether it's hair-trigger responsiveness for FPS or full-range control for racing and adventure titles. This level of precision ensures every input is intentional, fast, and tailored for victory. Mecha-Tactile PBT Action Buttons & 8-Way Floating D-Pad: Built for ultra-fast actuations with tactile feedback, the Raiju V3 Pro's face buttons and floating D-pad use premium doubleshot PBT materials for durability and crisp tactile feedback. Resistant to wear and shine, these components maintain their texture and performance through extended intense competitive play.

Built for ultra-fast actuations with tactile feedback, the Raiju V3 Pro's face buttons and floating D-pad use premium doubleshot PBT materials for durability and crisp tactile feedback. Resistant to wear and shine, these components maintain their texture and performance through extended intense competitive play. Lightning-Fast Wireless Performance with Razer HyperSpeed Wireless: Experience lightning-fast, lag-free wireless performance with Razer HyperSpeed, ensuring seamless connectivity and instant response when used with the PS5 console. This cutting-edge technology empowers players to compete with confidence in even the most demanding titles.

Experience lightning-fast, lag-free wireless performance with Razer HyperSpeed, ensuring seamless connectivity and instant response when used with the PS5 console. This cutting-edge technology empowers players to compete with confidence in even the most demanding titles. Pro-Level Customization: Players can fine-tune their setups via the Razer Mobile App and Synapse 4. Adjust thumbstick sensitivity, fully remap buttons, and save up to 4 profiles onboard to take your settings on-the-go.

Players can fine-tune their setups via the Razer Mobile App and Synapse 4. Adjust thumbstick sensitivity, fully remap buttons, and save up to 4 profiles onboard to take your settings on-the-go. Tournament-Ready Protection and Convenience: Includes a premium carry case and detachable 2 m USB Type-C cable, perfect for travel, LAN setups, and on-the-go competition.

