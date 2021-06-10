Pokémon TCG: Evolving Skies Features Eeveelutions, Rayquaza, & More

It's official: the contents of the next Pokémon TCG expansion have been revealed. Sword & Sheild – Evolving Skies will release on August 27th and will focus on Eevee's evolutions, Rayquaza, and Duraludon.

Here's everything we know about Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies so far:

It will include a V and VMAX for every Eeveelution. This confirms that Evolving Skies will be adapting the smash-hit Japanese set Eevee Heroes. Furthermore, Eevee Heroes offered Vaporeon, Flareon, and Jolteon VMAX as promos rather than part of the set, but Evolving Skies will have those cards as part of the numbered set, able to be pulled from packs.

The Battle Styles mechanic, featuring Rapid Strike and Single Strike Pokémon, will continue.

Dragon-types return to the Pokémon TCG. Evolving Skies will include Rayquaza VMAX and Duraludon VMAX, which confirms that this set will not only adapt Eevee Heroes but also the Japanese sets Sky Stream and Towering Perfection.

The set will include 15 Pokémon VMAX, 18 Pokémon V, 33 Full Art Pokémon V, 24 Trainer cards, five full-art Supporter cards, and a new Special Energy card. While we don't yet have any confirmation on what will make up the 33 Full Arts, it is expected that sixteen slots will be taken up by the Full Art and Alternate Arts for each Eeveelution. The rest will likely be Dragon-types.

There is no word on what Secret Rares will make it into the set. The Japanese version of Eevee Heroes included both Rainbow Rare VMAXes and Alternate Art VMAXes for Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, and Sylveon with the Alternate Art Espeon VMAX as a promo rather than in the set. We won't know if Evolving Skies will rope the Alternate Art Espeon VMAX into the set the same way it seems that it is doing with the standard Vaporeon, Jolteon, and Flareon VMAX cards.

Participating Pokémon TCG retailers will be able to sell Evolving Skies Build & Battle Boxes starting August 14, 2021. Each box contains four Evolving Skies packs as well as a set of cards to help with deck-building. It has been confirmed that the promo cards are Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, Galarian Moltres, and Flaaffy.

After the street date, a new product called Pokémom TCG: Evolving Skies Build & Battle Stadium box will be released with two standard Build & Battles inside along with four booster packs of Evolving Skies.