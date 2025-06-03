Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Razer, Video Games | Tagged: HyperFlux V2

Razer Rolls Out The New HyperFlux V2 Charging Mouse Mat

For those looking to keep their mouse charged at all time, Razer has unveiled the all-new New HyperFlux V2 mouse mat this week

Article Summary Razer unveils HyperFlux V2, a wireless charging mouse mat for uninterrupted gaming sessions.

Choose between hard or cloth surface options for optimal glide or precision control during play.

Enjoy seamless auto-pairing and dongle-free connectivity for both Razer mouse and keyboard devices.

Monitor battery with an LED charging indicator and benefit from an anti-slip rubber base for stability.

Razer has unveiled a new mouse mat today for those who want to keep their mouse charged as much as possible with the HyperFlux V2. Improving on the previous design, this mat works with several of their designs as it continuously charges the battery in your mouse to keep it at full capacity. What's more, you can choose between a hard surface for a smooth glide, or a cloth surface for control and precision, with an anti-slip rubber base. We have more details from the company about it here as it's currently going for $120.

Razer HyperFlux V2

With Razer HyperFlux V2, gamers can finally break free from charging downtime. By delivering continuous wireless charging directly through the mouse mat, eliminating the need for charging cables or docks entirely. This seamless high-performance power delivery ensures that the mouse is always ready for action, giving gamers the freedom to focus on gameplay without compromise. Available in two surface choices. The Hard Surface Edition offers the smoothest, quickest glides for ultra-low friction and effortless swipes, perfect for fast-paced gaming, while the Cloth Surface Edition provides more controlled, pixel-precise swipes, optimized for stopping power and consistency in aim.

Seamless Auto-Pairing for Intelligent Connectivity : Experience intelligent wireless connectivity with seamless auto-pairing. Puck and play with no additional steps required. Pair your mouse automatically by placing it on the mouse mat.

Dongle-Free Mouse and Keyboard Connectivity: The HyperSpeed Multi-Device Support connects both your mouse and keyboard to the mouse mat.

LED Charging Indicator for Easy Monitoring: Monitor the mouse's battery life using the LED charging indicator, which changes color based on battery levels. Charge until the preferred level to preserve the mouse battery's lifespan.

Anti-Slip Rubber Base for Greater Stability: A grooved rubber underside keeps the mat anchored to your desk, ensuring stability even during the most vigorous gaming sessions.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!