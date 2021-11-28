Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Supreme Rivalry In November 2021

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Supreme Rivalry which came out in May 2021 are doing now.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Supreme Rivalry with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SS3 Gohanks, Interdimensional Warrior SCR BT13-153: $154.40 Syn Shenron, Corrupted by Darkness SCR BT13-152: $90.36 Robelu, Demigra's Secretary BT13-154: $52.32 The Power of a Super Saiyan SPR BT13-120: $16.41 Majin Buu, Assault of the Agents of Destruction SPR BT13-034: $14.58 The Power of a Super Saiyan SR BT13-120: $11.22 Majin Buu, Assault of the Agents of Destruction SR BT13-034: $10.69 SS2 Son Gohan, Astonishing Strike SPR BT13-036: $10.48 King Vegeta's Imposing Presence SPR BT13-030: $8.19 Supreme Kai of Time, Time Labyrinth Unleashed SPR BT13-135: $5.35

Dragon Ball Super Card Game sets often trend toward a single chase card holding far and away the highest value in the set. It's true for the SS Son Goku and Frieza, Miraculous Conclusion of Cross Spirits and Pan, Time Patrol Maiden of Saiyan Showdown. Here, we can see that SS3 Gohanks, Interdimensional Warrior is the most valuable card of the set by a huge stretch with other Secret Rares now calling under $100. Interestingly, none of the SCRs show off iconic characters, so this actually ends up being a fairly middle-of-the-road value when it comes to a chase SCR.