Pokémon TCG Japan's Raging Surf: Rika Full Art Trainer

Pokémon TCG Japan’s Raging Surf expansion features Elite Four member Rika on a Full Art Trainer Supporter card as a Secret Rare.

Pokémon TCG Japan has released the next Scarlet & Violet-era set. This new set is a Tera Garchomp-themed expansion titled Raging Surf. It hit shelves on September 22, and it includes 62 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will continue a new feature we saw in July's new Japanese set, Ruler of the Black Flame, which saw the introduction of Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. One Tera Pokémon that we know will have a unique Tera typing in this set will be Tera Garchomp ex. It is a Water-type, hence the title Raging Surf. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at another Secret Rare card from this newly released set.

Rika, on the left, is a member of the Paldean Elite Four. She focuses on Ground-type Pokémon, using Whiscash, Camerupt, Donphan, Dugtrio, and Clodsire. We previously showed a standard Trainer Supporter card featuring Rika in our August 15th preview of Raging Surf, and now we have this Full Art Trainer Supporter version of the card on deck. Artist GIDORA illustrates both that standard Rika card as well as this Full Art card. Keep reading our Bleeding Cool spotlight pieces for the final Rika card of Raging Surf, which will be a Special Illustration Rare by artist kantaro.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

