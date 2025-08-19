Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Pokémon, Razer, Video Games | Tagged: gengar, headset

Razer Unleashes The Gengar Kraken Kitty Headset

Who's that Pokémon? Its Gengar! Well, kinda. You cannow dress up like the iconic creature to a degree with this new Razer headset

Features Gengar-inspired design with purple accents, signature spikes, and customizable RGB lighting.

Equipped with Razer’s HyperClear Cardioid Mic and TriForce 40mm drivers for immersive, clear audio.

Available now for $160, the headset offers 7.1 surround sound and secret Gengar details for collectors.

Razer unveiled a new version of the Kraken Kitty V2 USB gaming headset, as the Gengar Edition is now available in multiple countries. Originally released in Asia, the Gengar Edition headset pays homage to one of the more iconic monsters from the franchise, as you get this custom dark purple look with ears and hair on top. It comes with all the features the other Kitty-design headsets do, just in case you're wondering if they sacrificed any perks for looks. We have more details on the headset below, as it's now available in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, going for about $160.

Razer Kraken Kitty V2 USB – Gengar Edition

The Razer Kraken Kitty V2 – Gengar Edition is a bold fusion of the iconic Pokémon's mischievous charm and Razer's signature gaming innovation. With Gengar's signature spikes, spectral purple accents, and RGB-lit earcups featuring its shadowy silhouette, this headset is designed to stand out in any setup. Whether gaming, streaming, or vibing to favorite tracks, the Gengar Edition headset is the perfect companion for unleashing mischief in style.

Striking Gengar Spikes – Channel Gengar's mischievous spirit with a headset that dares to be different, featuring Gengar's signature spikes and spectral purple accents.

– Channel Gengar's mischievous spirit with a headset that dares to be different, featuring Gengar's signature spikes and spectral purple accents. Spectral RGB Glow – Each earcup showcases shadowy silhouettes illuminated by Razer Chroma™ RGB, creating a playful and customizable lighting experience.

– Each earcup showcases shadowy silhouettes illuminated by Razer Chroma™ RGB, creating a playful and customizable lighting experience. Elusive Inner Details – Gengar's never far—just out of sight. For fans who know where to look, its sneaky smirk is a secret surprise that never gets old.

– Gengar's never far—just out of sight. For fans who know where to look, its sneaky smirk is a secret surprise that never gets old. Razer™ HyperClear Cardioid Mic – Engineered to focus on the user's voice while minimizing background noise, the mic ensures clear communication during gameplay or streaming.

– Engineered to focus on the user's voice while minimizing background noise, the mic ensures clear communication during gameplay or streaming. Razer™ TriForce 40mm Drivers – The patented three-part driver design delivers crisp highs, haunting mids, and deep, rumbly lows for immersive audio clarity.

– The patented three-part driver design delivers crisp highs, haunting mids, and deep, rumbly lows for immersive audio clarity. 7.1 Surround Sound – Provides accurate positional audio, enhancing spatial awareness and immersion to pinpoint every sound creeping through the shadows.

