Razer Unveils The New Nommo V2 Gaming Speakers Razer has a new set of options if you're looking for more gaming speakers as they unveiled the Nommo V2 line this morning.

Razer revealed a brand new addition to their gaming audio lineup this morning as they unveiled the new line of Nommo V2 gaming speakers. Three different versions of the speakers were presented today as you have the options between the simplified Nommo V2 X ($150), the standard Nommo V2 ($300), and the Nommo V2 Pro ($450), the last of which comes with the all-new Wireless Control Pod Source Button that will allow you to control the audio with a dial on the desk. The speakers have been given a complete redesign to build on what worked and provide new options, including adding color lighting options on the more pricey of the two, as you can see below. We have more info on these as they are available right now.

"Unleash the power of positional audio with the Razer Nommo V2 X – a 2.0 PC gaming speaker system that harnesses the full audio spectrum to deliver room-filling sound. Enhanced with full-range drivers and powered by THX Spatial Audio, prepare for an experience that immerses you in your entertainment. You will experience powerful, positional audio straight out of the box with the Nommo V2 X. But what elevates and widens the soundstage further is THX Spatial Audio. Our advanced virtual 7.1 surround sound delivers audio with exceptional accuracy, allowing for a more realistic and detailed soundstage for all forms of entertainment. To further enhance your audio experience, the Nommo V2 X comes with THX Game Profiles. THX Game Profiles are specially tuned EQs based on the latest games, giving you an optimized virtual surround sound experience that complements the games' sound design."