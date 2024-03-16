Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: MidBoss, Read Only Memories: Neurodiver

Read Only Memories: Neurodiver Confirms May Release Date

Chrous Worldwide have confirmed the official release date of Read Only Memories: Neurodiver, as the game will arrive this May.

Article Summary Read Only Memories: Neurodiver set for May 16, 2024 release on PC and consoles.

Follow-up to 2064: Read Only Memories, featuring new characters and mechanics.

Explore Neo-San Francisco, dive into memories, and track the elusive Golden Butterfly.

Uncover multiple endings using the Deep Dive mechanic to solve the core mystery.

Indie game developer MidBoss and publisher Chorus Worldwide confirmed the official release date for Read Only Memories: Neurodiver. The game has been in development for a while now, serving as a sequel to 2064: Read Only Memories. It has been teased multiple times for a release only to be pushed back, but now it seems like they are intent on putting out the full game this time around instead of just a demo. If it holds true, the game will be released for PC via Steam and all three major consoles on May 16, 2024. Along with the release date news, the team released a brand new trailer for you to check out, as we patiently wait for the game to come out in two months.

Read Only Memories: Neurodiver

Read Only Memories: Neurodiver, the next mystery adventure set in the world of MidBoss' 2064: Read Only Memories. Return to the vibrant cyberpunk world of Neo-San Francisco from 2064: Read Only Memories, filled with friendly and familiar faces, including Jess Meas, the gene-spliced, hybrid lawyer, TOMCAT, the notorious hacker, and Lexi Rivers, a former police officer turned private eye. Use the Neurodiver to search the memories in which the rogue esper, Golden Butterfly, hides. Read Only Memories: Neurodiver's Deep Dive mechanic enables ES88 to identify, manipulate, and repair fragments found in her subject's memories.

Neurodiver will introduce new characters, locations, and mechanics, including the ability to dive into and repair other characters' memories, as well as overhauled art and an unsolved case to crack with multiple endings. Take on the role of ES88, a telepath with the ability to delve into memories employed by MINERVA, a powerful organization specializing in neurotechnology and extrasensory projection phenomena. Tasked with tracking down the Golden Butterfly, a naturally gifted psychic on the loose and wreaking havoc through the subconscious minds of Neo-San Francisco.

