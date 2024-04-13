Posted in: eSports, Games, Valorant, Video Games | Tagged: Red Bull

Red Bull Instalock To Be UK First Women's Valorant Tournament

Red Bull revealed new details for the Instalock esports tournament happening in the UK, the region's first women's Valorant event.

Article Summary Red Bull Instalock, UK's first women's Valorant event, set for April 20-21 in London.

Top teams like G2 Gozen and Shopify Rebellion to compete in a unique 3-duelist format.

Event to feature Semi-Finals, Finals, and special exhibition match with Valorant creators.

Stream live on Twitch and YouTube; commentary by Yinsu Collins, Kairo, and others.

Red Bull revealed new details about their next UK event, as Red Bull Instalock will be taking place next weekend. For those who may not be aware, this event will be the region's first women's Valorant tournament, as they will be inviting four of the world's best all-women teams to compete in London from April 20-21. This specific event will "transform traditional team compositions" as it will require three duelists on each team, pushing for more aggressive plays and attempting to bring about more exciting matchups between teams. We have more details below, as it will be broadcast live on Twitch and YouTube.

Red Bull Instalock

Promising a thrilling experience for viewers worldwide, the invited teams' list includes G2 Gozen, GIANTX, Karmine Corp, and Shopify Rebellion. Boasting four of the best women's Valorant teams globally, Red Bull Instalock will be a must-watch for Valorant fans. The LAN tournament will be broadcast from London's premier gaming and esports venue, the Red Bull Gaming Sphere in Shoreditch, which will be transformed to replicate the in-game atmosphere of the legendary Valorant map 'Icebox.'

A unique format will be deployed to shake up traditional team compositions. Each team will be required to use three duelists, the game's dedicated offensive class, which will encourage aggressive plays while rewarding tactical expertise and clutch skills to promise viewers worldwide an exhilarating viewing experience. The Semi-Finals on Saturday 20th, will set the stage for a pulse-racing Final day on Sunday 21st. Red Bull Instalock will also host a one-of-a-kind exhibition match featuring a star-studded cast of fan-favorite Valorant creators.

Renowned British esports host Yinsu Collins will be headlining the broadcast, with commentary provided by Kieran "Kairo" Tulloch, Billie "BillieIDK" Purdie, Matt "Twiggy" Twigg, and Harry "Hazza" Chapman. British FNATIC content creator and partnered streamer Megan 'Megsoundslikeegg' Garner will host the creator show match on Sunday 21st.

