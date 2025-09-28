Posted in: eSports, Games, League of Legends, Video Games | Tagged: Red Bull, Red Bull League

Red Bull League Of Its Own Arrives In Munich This November

Red Bull will be holding a new League of Legends event this November, as the League Of Its Own event will be coming to Munich

Article Summary Red Bull League of Its Own returns November 29 at Munich’s new SAP Garden arena for epic LoL battles.

Elite teams T1, G2 Esports, Karmine Corp, and NNO Old face off with top streamers led by Caedrel.

Expect innovative formats like Ultimate Fearless Draft, 1v1 and 2v2 matches, and mixed roster showdowns.

10,000 fans onsite plus global streaming via YouTube and Twitch with over 30 popular co-streamers.

Red Bull will be holding a special League of Legends esports event in Munich, Germany, as the League of Its Own event will happen this November. On November 29, the third off-season event will be taking places at the new state-of-the-art SAP Garden in Munich, where some of the biggest and well-known esports talent in LoL will face off in a series of epic matchups. We have the finer details below as they are currently selling tickets to the event, and those who can't attend can watch on YouTube and Twitch.

Red Bull League of Its Own 2025

Following the success of the Berlin 2023 and Paris 2024 editions, Red Bull League of Its Own 2025 is set to push the boundaries of competitive entertainment. T1, South Korea's legendary squad, returns as headliners alongside elite European rosters, G2 Esports, Karmine Corp, and NNO Old. They'll be joined by the star-studded streamer lineup captained by one of League of Legends' biggest streamers, Caedrel of Los Ratones. Red Bull League of Its Own is known for throwing out the rulebook and delivering the matchups everybody wants to see – from high-stakes 5v5 clashes to experimental formats like 1v1s, 2v2s, mixed rosters, and the now-iconic Ultimate Fearless Draft, which bans picked champions for the rest of the games, shrinking the pool and forcing deeper, more creative strategies.

Fans attending in person at SAP Garden can look forward to immersive staging and Bavarian-flavoured experiences that reflect the event's new home, and a custom-built mid-lane running through the crowd will place fans right in the thick of the action. Set in the heart of the Bavarian capital, the SAP Garden is located within the world-famous Munich Olympic Park – an iconic sporting location for a new era of esports spectacle. With 10,000 fans expected in the arena, Red Bull League of Its Own 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most electrifying esports events of the year. Red Bull League of Its Own will be livestreamed globally via Red Bull Gaming's Twitch and YouTube channels, with official co-streams in multiple languages led by some of the biggest names in streaming – including Caedrel, Kameto, Noway4u, and over 30 more creators – bringing their huge global audiences along for the ride.

