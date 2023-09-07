Posted in: Conventions, E3, Events, Games, Video Games | Tagged: E3 2024, ESA, ReedPOP

ReedPop Parts Ways With ESA Leading To No E3 In 2024

No need to plan for E3 2024, because it won't be happening. The ESA confirmed reports their partnership with ReedPop is over.

Well, at least they told us in advance! The ESA has confirmed this week that ReedPop parted ways with the organization, and as a result, there will be no E3 next year. The word came down from GameIndustry.biz, which was convenient since ReedPop is their parent company, letting people know they had indeed pulled out of the agreement. According to them, ReedPop had signed a multi-year deal in 2023 to produce E3 from the LA Convention Center and essentially bring the convention back to life after the pandemic. However, on E3 in 2023. However, due to the fact that the first event failed to happen, which was due in part to multiple came companies pulling out of the event or being a part of Summer Game Fest instead, the decision was made to terminate the relationship, which both sides are claiming was "mutual decision."

Whether or not E3 will return in 2025 is basically a coin flip at this point. It felt like ReedPop, who run multiple conventions across the U.S., including PAX West this past weekend, were the best bet to take over. Very few companies will run E3 as intended without turning it into every other convention you've ever been to in your state's capital city. Unless the organization does something far more structured and works out better deals with publishers and developers, this is probably it for E3 as a brand. Here's a couple of quotes from the article by both parties.

"We appreciate ReedPop's partnership over the past 14 months and support their ongoing efforts to bring industry and fans together through their various events," said ESA president and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis. "While the reach of E3 remains unmatched in our industry, we are continuing to explore how we can evolve it to best serve the video game industry and are evaluating every aspect of the event, from format to location. We are committed to our role as a convenor for the industry and look forward to sharing news about E3 in the coming months."

"We have enjoyed our time working with the ESA and appreciate their commitment to the games industry as a whole," says ReedPop's games events boss Kyle Marsden-Kish. "While we will not be involved with the future of E3 we look forward to seeing its evolution and where the ESA takes it."

