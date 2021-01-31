The Secret Rare Gold Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield Part 1

As 2021, the year that will celebrate Pokémon's 25th anniversary begins, we're looking back at recent expansions that revitalized the Pokémon TCG craze. Now, we will spotlight the Sword & Shield base set that was released on February 7th, 2020. This is the set that first introduced Generation Eight species from the Galar region into the Pokémon TCG. Let's take a look at the beautiful cards featured in this Pokémon TCG expansion known as "Gold Secret Rares," which feature unique trainer cards and… well, usually Shiny Pokémon but this time, something a little different. These textured cards look like something stolen out of a dragon's stash from the way they gleam. These are classified as Secret Rare cards which include the below Gold Secret Rare Cards, Rainbow Rare Pokémon Cards, and, finally, Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter cards. Secret Rare cards feature a number greater than the collective number of the set. For example, the first of the below Secret Rares, Zacian V, is numbered 211/202. The next card, Zamazenta V, is 212/202, and so on.

Now, these Gold Secret Rare cards are very special for multiple reasons. One, just pull it and you'll see. It's truly a gorgeous style of card. What is interesting, though, is that these cards are usually reserved for Shiny Pokémon in the Sword & Shield era. Subsequent sets including Rebel Clash, Darkness Ablaze, Vivid Voltage, and the upcoming Battle Styles exclusively show Shiny Pokémon on these cards. It is only this first Sword & Shield base set that used this style of card to debut the standard forms of the game mascots, Zacian and Zamaenta with these incredible golden Pokémon Vs.

As far as their current market price, the Zacian V Secret Rare is the third most valuable card in the set after the Marnie Rainbow Rare and Marnie Full Art. As of this writing, it is worth $51.42. Snorlax VMAX Rainbow Rare swoops in-between these two four the fourth spot on the list, followed by Zamazenta V Secret Rare in the fifth spot at a current worth of $44.41. It seems many prefer the Sword Goodboy over the Shield Goodboy.

Next time, we will conclude our spotlight on the cards of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield expansion with a look at the set's Golden Secret Rare Trainer cards.