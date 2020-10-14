Reigns: Beyond Arrives On Apple Arcade This Week

Devolver Digital revealed today that they have brought their latest game Reigns: Beyond to Apple Arcade for you to play today. In case you haven't played any games from the series before. this is Nerial's continuation of its multimillion-selling Reigns title, bringing about more chaos in space as a rock band looking for stardom. This time, however, you're seeking it among the stars. Now you can chart a course for intergalactic fame as you and your crew/bandmates all have to pilot yourselves around, get to where you need to be to play the greatest festivals in the galaxy, and make a name for yourselves in a universe full of better acts than yours. You can read more about it below and check out the trailer as the game is available to play right now.

Reigns: Beyond challenges players to navigate the cosmos as an intergalactic indie rock band, plotting their rise to *star*dom, traveling from planet to planet and gig to gig on their quest for fame and fortune. Play local (and not-so-local) clubs throughout the galaxy, recruiting alien band members along the way, and rock out across the universe. But make sure you're managing your ship's resources and keeping your crew in check while on this interstellar tour, because one wrong decision may leave you dead in space. Unlock the legendary Galactic Guitars and rock out in front of your adoring fans.

Fight pirates, overzealous tax collectors and more in swiping dogfights.

Hang out on your ship for band practice and offer directions to lost space travelers.

Meet 60+ curious characters, including your manager, Lord Shark, Strombo the scholarly mollusk, Gron the space bear, … and of course your crew and your ship's know-it-all A.I.

1,400+ decision cards, infinite possibilities.

Original soundtrack by Sam Webster (Grindstone).