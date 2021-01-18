Renegade Game Studios Announces Hadrian's Wall

Renegade Game Studios announced they have a new title on the way in 2021 as they will be releasing Hadrian's Wall. The game has a pretty awesome concept behind it as it is set in the North end of Britannia in 122 AD while the Roman Empire was still spread across a good chunk of the known world. In this intensely strategic flip n' write style title made in collaboration with Garphill Games, you will play as one of six Roman Generals in charge of a milecastle along Hadrian's Wall. During the game, you will manage resources and workers, draw fate cards, and do battle against your friends in a game for up to six players ages 12+. We haven't had a chance to play it ourselves but the runtime is about an hour. The game is up for pre-order now at the link above for $55, but no release date has been confirmed for it yet.

When visiting the North of Britannia in 122 AD, the Roman Emperor Hadrian Augustus witnessed the aftermath of war between his armies and the savage Picts. In a show of Roman might, he ordered a wall to be built that would separate the Pict tribes from the rest of England. Grand in its design, the wall stretched 80 Roman miles, from coast to coast. In Hadrian's Wall, players take on the role of a Roman General, placed in charge of constructing a milecastle and bordering wall. Over 6 years (rounds), players will construct their fort and wall, man the defenses, and attract civilians by building services and providing entertainment – all while defending the honour of the Roman Empire from the warring Picts. The player that can accumulate the most Renown, Piety, Valour, and Discipline, whilst avoiding Disdain, will prove to the Emperor they are the model Roman citizen and be crowned Legatus Legionis!