Renegade Game Studios Announces The G.I. Joe Roleplaying Game

Renegade Game Studios revealed another awesome IP becoming a tabletop RPG as they announced the G.I. Joe Roleplaying Game. Much like they did yesterday with the Power Rangers version, the company has revealed they are releasing a Core Rulebook so you can play in their universe with all the characters you're familiar with from the TV show, comics, action figures, and films. Along with it, they're also selling specialized dice and a dice bag with the Joe's symbol on them. We have detailed info on them below but no official release date, however, you can pre-order all of the items right now.

In the G.I. Joe Roleplaying Game, create your own Joe by choosing your military training origin, personal traits, and role within the G.I. Joe organization to become a Real American Hero and save the day! This book contains everything you need to create your own G.I. JOE character and play the game – just add dice, some friends, and your imagination. This game includes:

Create your own unique G.I. JOE character.

Full rulebook for running your own G.I. Joe Roleplaying Game.

One Gamemaster leads the story with a group of players.

Contains introductory adventure for new team.

Full color hardcover book with 304 pages with ribbon bookmark.

This 8-piece dice set is what every hero needs to play the G.I. Joe Roleplaying Game! Specially designed for the G.I. Joe Roleplaying Game, these dice will help you defend against Cobra's evil plans! Keep your dice and other gaming accessories at hand in this premium quality G.I. Joe Roleplaying Game dice bag! The G.I. Joe star logo is featured on this dice bag, perfect for use while playing the G.I. Joe Roleplaying Game or in any other gaming session where you want to show off your fandom! Featuring high quality construction with soft fabric exterior and protective liner, along with a locking drawstring clasp, your dice will be safe and secure. Measures 6.25 in x 8.5 in.