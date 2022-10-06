Renegade Game Studios Expands Hasbro Gaming Classics Partnership

Renegade Game Studios revealed today that they have expanded their licensing partnership with Hasbro Gaming Classics. The two sides have come together to have Renegade continue publishing some of their older titles as part of an ongoing deal. The team will be publishing re-released editions, and new versions of Axis & Allies, Robo Rally, Diplomacy, and Squad Leader in the future, all of them set to arrive throughout 2023. This doesn't mean Hasbro will stop working with Avalon Hill, which is under their umbrella of companies; it just means Renegade will be working on some of the titles that Avalon has had a hand with in the past. Here's some additional info on the announcement with some quotes from both parties below.

"Starting in 2023, Renegade is working with Hasbro on plans to produce all versions of these brands for the hobby, mass, and specialty markets. The plans include a brand new site for Axis & Allies, along with a world championship, and fan involvement in selecting new themes to add to the line. Fans will also see new printings of staples for the line as well as the return of some long out-of-print editions. Fans of RoboRally and Diplomacy can look forward to new reprints of these classics hitting store shelves soon. In addition to these titles, Renegade will also be creating new versions of Risk themed around fan-favorite Hasbro brands G.I. JOE, Transformers, and Power Rangers. Look for more information on these releases in the coming months."

"We are proud to work with Hasbro and thrilled to see the partnership thriving," explains Scott Gaeta, President and Publisher of Renegade Game Studios. "All of these games are staples for gamers and some of the most well-known brands in the gaming world. Our team is excited to dive in and get to work."

"We are excited to work with Renegade Game Studios on these iconic Hasbro strategy games starting in 2023. We hope that fans will look forward to adding to their collection new battles and themes for the Axis & Allies brand, expanding on its 41-year history," said Jess Richardson, VP, Global Toy & Game, Licensed Consumer Products at Hasbro.