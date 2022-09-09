Respawn Reveals Three New High-Performance Gaming Chair Designs
Respawn Gaming has revealed three new gaming chair designs this week as they are rolling out high-performance models for the holidays. Each one of these is designed to compete with what has become a rapidly changing market with gaming chairs as they have designs that offer an alternative if someone is looking for that kind of design and comfort. The three designs are the new Respawn 110, the Specter, and the Spire. We have the details of all three of them for you below, along with pricing and what each one comes with.
Respawn 110 ($250)
An elevated fan-favorite and the standard for gaming chairs, RESPAWN 110 (2023 series), has been redefined to provide optimum comfort and stability during high-stakes gaming sessions.
- Integrated lumbar and headrest, along with height-adjustable arms and tilt tension knob enable you to feel fully supported and in control
- Customize your preferred recline position, up to 135 degrees, for proper back alignment and comfort
- Sleek, clean lines, minimal stitching and color accent options (red, green, gray, blue) seamlessly fit any setup or space, including the bedroom
Respawn Specter ($500)
Corporate exec by morning, gamer by night? This all-in-one ergonomic gaming and office chair elevates performance and moves with you as you go from buttoned-up conference call to action-packed gaming in seconds.
- Segmented back with intuitive, weight-activated lumbar support and height-adjustable, pivoting headrest offer a more dynamic level of comfort and control
- Flip back, adjustable arms and sliding seat allow increased mobility and a variety of preferred seating positions – adding a welcomed competitive advantage
- Features full mesh backing and seat to keep you cool
- Waterfall front cushion provides comfort behind knee joints for intense, uninterrupted gaming sessions or workdays
- Full-width pivoting and height-adjustable headrest that provides relief without straining your next or head
- Available in gray and black
Respawn Spire ($650 [Ghost], $600 [Stealth])
Experience "cooler," next-level gaming and comfort with this premium, ergonomic, all-day seating solution.
- 3D knitted mesh and seat cooling technology with a layer of heat dispersing gel keep you cool for hours
- Arms flip back fully for a wider, unrestricted range of seating options and motion
- Weight-activated seat reclines up to 115 degrees, with the option to lock, for proper back alignment and comfort
- Headrest, height and tilt, can be adjusted (or removed) for optimal head and neck support
- Flexible honeycomb support allows mesh to form to your body for a more personalized, custom fit
- Available in Ghost (white) and Stealth (black) models