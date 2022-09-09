Respawn Reveals Three New High-Performance Gaming Chair Designs

Respawn Gaming has revealed three new gaming chair designs this week as they are rolling out high-performance models for the holidays. Each one of these is designed to compete with what has become a rapidly changing market with gaming chairs as they have designs that offer an alternative if someone is looking for that kind of design and comfort. The three designs are the new Respawn 110, the Specter, and the Spire. We have the details of all three of them for you below, along with pricing and what each one comes with.

Respawn 110 ($250) An elevated fan-favorite and the standard for gaming chairs, RESPAWN 110 (2023 series), has been redefined to provide optimum comfort and stability during high-stakes gaming sessions. Integrated lumbar and headrest, along with height-adjustable arms and tilt tension knob enable you to feel fully supported and in control

Customize your preferred recline position, up to 135 degrees, for proper back alignment and comfort

Sleek, clean lines, minimal stitching and color accent options (red, green, gray, blue) seamlessly fit any setup or space, including the bedroom

Respawn Specter ($500) Corporate exec by morning, gamer by night? This all-in-one ergonomic gaming and office chair elevates performance and moves with you as you go from buttoned-up conference call to action-packed gaming in seconds. Segmented back with intuitive, weight-activated lumbar support and height-adjustable, pivoting headrest offer a more dynamic level of comfort and control

Flip back, adjustable arms and sliding seat allow increased mobility and a variety of preferred seating positions – adding a welcomed competitive advantage

Features full mesh backing and seat to keep you cool

Waterfall front cushion provides comfort behind knee joints for intense, uninterrupted gaming sessions or workdays

Full-width pivoting and height-adjustable headrest that provides relief without straining your next or head

Available in gray and black

Respawn Spire ($650 [Ghost], $600 [Stealth]) Experience "cooler," next-level gaming and comfort with this premium, ergonomic, all-day seating solution. 3D knitted mesh and seat cooling technology with a layer of heat dispersing gel keep you cool for hours

Arms flip back fully for a wider, unrestricted range of seating options and motion

Weight-activated seat reclines up to 115 degrees, with the option to lock, for proper back alignment and comfort

Headrest, height and tilt, can be adjusted (or removed) for optimal head and neck support

Flexible honeycomb support allows mesh to form to your body for a more personalized, custom fit

Available in Ghost (white) and Stealth (black) models