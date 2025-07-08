Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Polden Publishing, Restaurats, toR Studio

Restaurats Receives Free Demo Available on Steam

Can you run a medieval restaurant with a team of rats? You can certaily try as Restaurats has a free demo available on Steam

Article Summary Restaurats lets players run a medieval restaurant with a team of clever rats in co-op or solo mode.

Cook recipes, serve fantasy customers like orcs and vampires, and upgrade your rat chef for success.

Unlock bonus cards daily to enhance dishes, abilities, and earnings while expanding your tavern.

A free demo of Restaurats is now available on Steam, complete with an exciting gameplay trailer.

Indie game developer toR Studio and publisher Polden Publishing have released a free demo for their latest game, Restaurats. The game is a fun and interesting co-op title as you are in charge of running a medieval restaurant with a team of rats who know a thing or two about dining. You'll need to work together to cook the food, arrange the building, serve the guests, and attend to various needs, all in third-person view. The game has released the demo for you to try on Steam, but before that, enjoy the trailer here to get a sense of the game.

Restaurats

Lead a medieval restaurant with a team of rats just like you! Cook the food, throw it at guests, and ready the tables for the fantastical creatures who'll come to feast. Learn to cook the best recipes, improve your tavern (and your rat), and be ready to serve VIP customers for bonus rewards. Become a legendary rat chef with up to four players, and make your tavern the most visited in the realm! Play solo or with up to four players while managing your tavern – serve tables, cook food, improve your restaurant, and become the best rat-ed chef around.

CULINARY CONNOISSEUR – Learn recipes to cook for the tavern's fantastical patrons. The more complex the dish, the better the reward.

Learn recipes to cook for the tavern's fantastical patrons. The more complex the dish, the better the reward. CUSTOMER SERVICE – Be attentive to the tavern's guests, like skeletons, vampires, orcs and more. Each has unique preferences and requirements, so be sure to be attentive to their needs.

Be attentive to the tavern's guests, like skeletons, vampires, orcs and more. Each has unique preferences and requirements, so be sure to be attentive to their needs. RAT UPGRADES – Level up your character, improve your skills, and customize your rat to be the most stylish of your friends.

Level up your character, improve your skills, and customize your rat to be the most stylish of your friends. BONUS CARDS – At the end of each day, receive special cards affecting dishes, abilities, money and more to improve your tavern.

At the end of each day, receive special cards affecting dishes, abilities, money and more to improve your tavern. ULTIMATE RESTAURAT – Build up the tavern with new blueprints to improve its capacity, functionality and attractiveness.

