Retro-Bit Announces New Line Of Official SEGA Genesis Controllers

Retro-Bit has released a new line of classic SEGA Genesis controllers this week, each of them focused on the BIG 6 Controller. All three of these models are officially licensed by SEGA with the original grade quality and six-button arcade pad layout, designed for those who are truly into arcade-style games. They have gone to painstaking measures to make sure it has the familiar sleek design and grip so that those of us who used to play with one of these can't tell the difference. Well, beyond the idea that they may be a tad lighter with modern materials going into it.

The controller comes in three designs, the first being a traditional design for the original system with the proper port on the cord for $17. The second is a modern USB wired controller, perfect for items like the SEGA Genesis Mini for $20, and the third is a wireless USB design that will run for $35. You can read more about it below as these are currently up for pre-order at the link above, set to ship sometime in November 2022.

Since 2019, our partnership with SEGA has allowed us to learn and grow with the community with each release. A question we often would get was to release other controllers by SEGA, most notably the original MK-1650 3-button arcade pad from the original console release. It was through our extensive feedback from our fans that our developers began planning for a new controller based on that original design. We looked at all its features and added the 6-button layout while maintaining the wide, familiar grip that fans enjoyed. We understood that what people enjoyed about the original 3-button controller was the wide shape, the sleek design, and the comfortable grip. Our team updated the design by adding additional X-Y-Z buttons while incorporating a Mode shoulder button without changing the overall form factor. From there, the Start button was moved above the 6-button layout and made more flush so that only intended inputs would register – no accidental pausing! On the USB controller, we added a similar left-side shoulder button as well as Home and Select buttons beneath the controller to keep the clean and sleek design. This gives players that nostalgic, familiar feel of the original with some modern improvements.