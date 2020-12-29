Retro-Bit Announces Pre-Orders For Legacy16 Controllers

This morning, Retro-Bit revealed that pre-orders have officially gone live for the Legacy16 Controllers, both wired and wireless. If you haven't seen these yet, they were teased earlier this year as an old-school SNES controller for the Nintendo Switch, both in a wired version with a USB connection and a wireless version that utilizes a USB connector instead of the standard connection made to the Switch. It should be noted that both require the Switch to be docked in order to use them. The wired version is currently selling for $20 while the wireless will go for $30. You can check out images of both below as well as full description of them for you to ponder over before you decide to buy.

This next addition to the Platinum Collection is the Legacy16. This controller is inspired by the original SNES controller, but with wired USB port and wireless options for use with modern-day consoles. Both are compatible with the Nintendo Switch while the wireless version includes a receiver for use on SNES consoles. With Nintendo Switch Online now incorporating the SNES Collection of Nintendo, the Legacy16 brings an affordable alternative to the official controller and includes a Screenshot button, Home button, and ZL and ZR buttons for ease of use on the Switch. An homage like this to the classic video game era of Nintendo is surely a collection worth having for retro gamers. The Legacy16 2.4GHz wireless version will include both SNES and USB receivers in addition to the two analog sticks that are optimal with current-gen games. The left analog stick will mirror the Dpad while the Z buttons will mirror their respective shoulder buttons during play on the SNES. With Retro-Bit's constant high-quality and ergonomic alterations to controllers, these are sure to extend gameplay.