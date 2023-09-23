Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Bluepoch Games, Reverse: 1999

Reverse: 1999 Opens Pre-Registration With October Release Date

Reverse: 1999 has been confirmed for release this October during the 2023 Tokyo Game Show, as pre-registrations have opened up.

Mobile developer and publisher Bluepoch Games revealed the official release date for Reverse: 1999, as the team has opened up pre-registrations. Revealed during the 2023 Tokyo Game Show, we now know the game will be released on October 26, 2023, for PC, Android, and iOS. We got more info and the latest trailer for the game below.

"On the last day of 1999, the 'Storm' fell upon the world, and you witnessed an era reversed beneath the rising raindrops. Playing as Vertin, the Timekeeper, you will travel through different eras after each "Storm." With the aid of Sonetto, a powerful arcanist and ally from the Foundation, your mission is to travel through the ages to find the truth about the 'Storm.' Throughout the journey, you will meet various arcanists from different eras and have an opportunity to save them from being 'sifted out by the Storm.'"

Stunning Visuals Blending Retro and Modern Aesthetics – Step into the mysterious alt-history animated by unique visual elements that blend Pop Art, classical oil painting, and more art styles in history.

– Step into the mysterious alt-history animated by unique visual elements that blend Pop Art, classical oil painting, and more art styles in history. Fantastic Arcanists from Different Times and Regions – People once called them "mages," "wizards," and "freaks." Now they live in uneasy coexistence with regular humans… But who are the Arcanists, really?

– People once called them "mages," "wizards," and "freaks." Now they live in uneasy coexistence with regular humans… But who are the Arcanists, really? Full English Voice Acting with Authentic Accents – Immerse yourself in ages past. Enjoy a story performed by a diverse cast of voice actors with British, Italian, French, and other accents.

– Immerse yourself in ages past. Enjoy a story performed by a diverse cast of voice actors with British, Italian, French, and other accents. Engaging Stories Enhanced by Animations & Live 2D – Dive into the captivating, emotional story with full voice acting enhanced with delicate Live 2D and various animations.

– Dive into the captivating, emotional story with full voice acting enhanced with delicate Live 2D and various animations. A Cinematic Adventure across the 20th Century – From the Roaring '20s to the turn of the millennium, you will embark on a journey across time and space and uncover the truth about the "Storm" and the mystery of the year 1999.

– From the Roaring '20s to the turn of the millennium, you will embark on a journey across time and space and uncover the truth about the "Storm" and the mystery of the year 1999. Weave Arcane Incantations to Attain Glorious Victories – Build your team, cast spells, and use gorgeous arcane skills to defeat your enemies. Begin your exciting adventure through time in this all-new RPG.

