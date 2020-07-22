Review: WWE Legends Royal Rumble Card Game Needs Expansion Set

Are you ready for the Royal Rumble? Game company Ravensburger, well-known for their puzzles and board games including many licensed games such as Hocus Pocus and Marvel Villainous, will be launching one of their latest games, the WWE Legends Royal Rumble Card Game, on July 26th. We got our mitts on a review copy and we think it could do with some expanding. Not for any negative reason, mind you, but because we miss a few of the key characters that could have possibly been included.

The box contains a fair number of components – seeing how this is primarily a card-based game, cards being the major components just makes sense as does the fact that there are a lot of them. But with all of the cards in the game, we lack key Legend Placards for The Rock, John Cena, Rey Mysterio Jr., and that's just a few names of key wrestling legends who are missing off the top of my head.

Furthermore, where are all of the female wrestlers who have been prominent in the WWE? That's probably enough fuel for its own expansion. I'd expect to see the likes of Chyna, Ronda Rousey, and others in that expansion set. And trust us when we say it's entirely likely that such an expansion would be bought be wrestling fans of all gender demographics.

One last note that Josh Nelson, our tabletop writer, wanted to input specifically is that Doink the Clown is notably missing. A gimmick if ever there was one, Doink was a very important part of a lot of the formatives for various people who, in their youths, played the WWE video games in the arcade or for SEGA Genesis. "Where is Doink?!?", Josh asks. WWE Legends indeed. We will see your overall opinions of the characters within this game by Ravensburger when it releases to the public on July 26th of this year. But for now, does the game at least look spiffy enough? Let us know in the comments below!