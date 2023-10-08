Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: kanto, pokemon, Pokémon Card 151, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet - 151

Pokémon TCG Opening Scarlet & Violet – 151: Booster Bundle

Surprisingly, the pulls from the Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – 151 Booster Bundle ended up being stronger than from the Elite Trainer Box.

Pokémon TCG has released its first special expansion of the current Paldea-themed era: Scarlet & Violet – 151. This special set deviates from the trend we have seen for many years where these special, or "holiday," sets don't feature the era's name in its title. For example, Champion's Path was the first Sword & Shield-era special set but didn't feature Sword & Shield in the name. Same for subsequent special sets: Shining Fates, Celebrations, Pokémon GO, and Crown Zenith. Now, Scarlet & Violet brings its name into the set with this Kanto-themed offering. Also, another thing that makes this set unique is that it is numbered in Dex order rather than by type. The set runs through the entire Kanto Dex and includes the normal Scarlet & Violet-era Secret Rares, including Full Arts, Illustration Rares, Special Illustration Rares, and Gold Hyper Rares. The Pokémon Company International was kind enough to supply us with new Scarlet & Violet – 151 products so we can give you an analysis of this set. These products include a Scarlet & Violet – 151 booster bundle, a Scarlet & Violet – 151 Elite Trainer Box, and a Scarlet & Violet – 151 Alakazam ex Box. In this installment of our three-part early opening, we'll be opening the Booster Bundle.

The Scarlet & Violet – 151 Booster Bundle is a simple way to get multiple packs of this set. If you already have all of the products that come with promo cards, this bundle is the perfect way to keep ripping booster packs without getting doubles and paying extra for cards you already have. The Scarlet & Violet – 151 Booster Bundle contains six packs from this set.

Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – 151 Booster Bundle

My hits included:

Pokémon ex: 1

Full Art Pokémon: 1

Full Art Trainer: 0

Illustration Rare: 1

Special Illustration Rare: 0

Hyper Rare Gold: 0

Holo Energy: 2

Of the three products I opened, this was by far the best. I'm a Mew fan, so the Mew ex drop was quite appreciated. The biggest hit of the box, though, was the Bulbasaur Illustration Rare, as none of the other products I opened yielded any Illustration Rares. This is also the only box that gave a Full Art with the Arbok ex. This just goes to show you that, due to the random nature of pull rates, I ended up getting more from this bundle than the Elite Trainer Box, which has more packs.

