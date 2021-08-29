Rhythm Of The Universe: IONIA Gets A September Release Date

ROTU Entertainment revealed during Gamescom 2021 that they have an official release date for their next VR game Rhythm Of The Universe: IONIA. We now know the game will be released on September 23rd, 2021, for Oculus Quest, PSVR, and SteamVR. This music-inspired VR title will have you exploring a lush forest in which magic and music play a part in uncovering its secrets. You can see what we mean with the latest trailer below.

Save the Harpa, an endangered mythical being, by solving puzzles rooted in music theory. Hands-on interactions between VR controllers draw the sounds of sharp drum beats, soft bell tones, and other eclectic echoes from the flora and fauna of IONIA. Climb trees and zipline across ravines strewn throughout gorgeous environments. Saving the Ionian forest will require exploring this world and learning its rhythms. Rhythm Of The Universe: IONIA's combination of an immersive, exciting world and important message earned it accolades from across the gaming and entertainment spaces. The game won an award at Cannes XR Development Showcase 2020, part of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, and was nominated for another at Raindance Film Festival. In addition, Epic Games awarded an Epic Mega Grant to the title to support its efforts for showcasing Unreal Engine technology. IONIA aims to create good vibrations in the real world and virtual reality, as five percent of proceeds from Rhythm of the Universe will benefit the environmental non-profit Wildlife Warriors Worldwide, founded in 2002 by Steve and Terri Irwin. With support from the explorers of IONIA, we are helping to protect wildlife and wild places all over the planet.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rhythm of the Universe: Ionia – Official Trailer | PS VR (https://youtu.be/T1PGwk0lzRk)

"We are proud to be working with the team at ROTU to engage the virtual reality explorers of Rhythm Of The Universe: IONIA in the conservation of this planet's precious wildlife and wild places. Thank you for supporting Wildlife Warriors Worldwide in the protection of injured, threatened, and endangered wildlife everywhere," said wildlife conservationist and photographer Robert Irwin. "We had to make sure we didn't just have a conservationist message without putting our money where our mouths are," said Jason Parks, ROTU CEO. "When you're virtually ziplining and trying to find your rhythm, just know that you're supporting a great organization in Wildlife Warriors."