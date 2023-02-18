Riot Forge Announces The Mageseeker: A League Of Legends Story Another League Of Legends spinoff is coming this Spring as Riot Forge announced The Mageseeker: A League Of Legends Story.

Riot Forge announced a brand new League Of Legends title on the way as The Mageseeker: A League Of Legends Story is coming in Spring 2023. Bringing another unique experience within the LoL universe, this will be a completely different kind of game than what you're used to seeing from them as you'll plan an old-school indie 2D hi-bit pixel action RPG. In this game, you'll rise up and raise a rogue mage army from nothing in order to lead a revolution. The game doesn't have a set release date yet, but we do have a trailer for you to check out and more info from the team below.

"Developed by Digital Sun, creators of Moonlighter, The Mageseeker is a 2D pixel, gritty action RPG set in Demacia, a mighty kingdom in the world of Runeterra that seeks to curtail what it deems as forbidden magic while wielding magic themselves to maintain order. Play as Sylas, an escaped mage whose quest for vengeance will shatter Demacia's deceptive peace – a peace built with the blood and sweat of mages. The Mageseeker provides an action-packed fantasy gameplay experience for those looking to experience a story of power, identity, and justice."

"Riot Forge also revealed new details about several upcoming releases. Convergence: A League of Legends Story, a single player 2D action platformer that features time control from Double Stallion Games, will also be available in Summer 2023. Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story from Tequila Works will be available in Fall 2023. This heartwarming single-player adventure game features beloved champions Nunu and Willump as they embark on an epic journey to find Nunu's long-lost mother. Both games are coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (PS4), and PlayStation 5 (PS5), as well as PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store."